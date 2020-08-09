Bizonto, popular culture and politics of the day

By Bernard Tabaire

The Bizonto comedians did not hit my radar screen, which in any case has been rusty the last few years, until late last year. WhatsApp is to thank — it amplifies the good, the bad, and the Bizonto.

The skit was cheerfully dissing estranged musicians Rema Namakula and Eddy Kenzo in equal measure. The composition and execution were striking. They have continued in the same vein.

The religious motif is intriguing. Preaching, praying, singing (with a twist to well-known hymns). The preacher’s robe that is their uniform is an unmistakable prop.

Like any serious comedian, the four Bizonto, who also are presenters on Kampala-based Radio Simba, have to stay current. And therefore relevant. The electioneering season is here. That has allowed the four men to move from doing cheerful social commentary to doing biting political commentary.

It is playing on the political terrain that saw them thrown into jail on July 24 for alleged promotion of sectarianism. They were released days later without charge.

Their crime was to comment on the fair or unfair distribution of some critical government jobs in favour of people from western Uganda, President Museveni’s home region.

Advertisement

In the skit, they suggest that that may not be a problem, except that these key positions are also responsible for delivering a free and fair election. Forget it, that is their unstated conclusion. Mr Museveni already has the election in the bag before he even starts his “scientific” campaign.

It is one thing to argue generally that Mr Museveni will never organise a free and fair election as long as he is a candidate in the same election. It is another to expose the machinery that makes that happen in a slightly sly manner. In other words, sectarianism is part of the plan.

In a sign of the times, other comedians immediately got together to show solidarity. They re-enacted the skit by denying what Bizonto said. The denial, of course, was a non-denial. It was an affirmation. A brilliant send-up of the system.

The name Bizonto (the hilariously crazy ones) was an inspired choice. It is a play on the popular idea that if you want the unvarnished truth, listen to the mad person.

The arrest, as these knuckle-headed moves by this government tend to do, gave Bizonto legs to stand on. They are not looking back. They are looking to soar like anointed preachers. They were piling on in the last skit I saw.

The facts may be shaky in places — who says there is no poetic licence in comedy — but they were going after the NRM government for lagging in building national referral hospitals compared to countries in the region. This is a skit that lands well given the public health crisis that is the Covid-19 pandemic.

Popular culture, of the comedic type, seems to be finding its footing. While many comedians have made cutting comments about ethnic this and that, it has mostly remained within the realm of the social and stereotypical — making us laugh just for just.

Now we are seeing Bizonto boldly marrying that commentary to political outcomes and making us laugh and think. If they keep the courage, they may turn out to be more competent commentators on public life.

The worst the Museveni government can do is jail them again. It should instead respond with humour. Failing that then it should deliver more and better and quicker. And probably work to remove the perception, or maybe the reality, that there is not only sectarianism, but nepotism and cronyism as well in the way the government runs the State.