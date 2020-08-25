Bobi Wine’s notice to Museveni may return to haunt him

By Nicholas Sengoba

One of the greatest assets of regimes that have a military background is violence. That is their turf. They will do everything to translate contention into a violent military confrontation. One makes it easy for them if they threaten or imply that they intend to be violent.

It works so well for them because in a situation of violence, the law takes the back seat and there an autocratic regime has the licence to arrest, torture, destroy and kill in the interest of ‘national security.’ National security also comes with good budgets that are under the vote of ‘classified expenditure’ and is very enriching for many involved in security.

One of the first tricks in the book is quoting Opposition politicians who in any way suggest opting for violence. Then they blow out of proportion and context what they said so that it is interpreted as a declaration of war.

This is dressed up and linked to a nice sounding outfit of a rebel grouping complete with ‘prisoners of war’ arrested from the ‘frontline.’

They may also throw in a parade of hitherto armed Sauls turned to Pauls, ‘seeking for amnesty.’ These confess that they “realised that fighting against the government, which has brought a lot of peace and development was futile and only intended to cause suffering of innocent people by misleading selfish politicians.”

So Bobi Wine should weigh his words carefully. Even as a hoax intended to threaten and make one appear serious, putting the government on notice for dire consequences if they do not deliver a credible election or anything else puts the burden on the one who initiates it.

In the 80s under the UPC regime of Obote, Uganda had DP President General Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere claiming that he was compiling a Black Book. In this book, he was documenting and detailing human rights abusers to be exposed when it was safe to do so. It dented his reputation when the book was never published.

In the recent past, Col Besigye has promised a ‘Tsunami’ and other mass actions against the regime, all of which have not amounted to much. Many are now sceptical about his promise to enact ‘Plan B’ after declaring that he will not stand for the presidency.

To be taken seriously and for his reputation and security of his followers, Bobi Wine should either fold up his sleeves ready to go the entire nine yards or forget about it. In these matters of violence, there is no half way house.

It is all or nothing, a yes or a no, anything more than this is a temptation from the devil, that leads one into playing into the hands of the enemy.