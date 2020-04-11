Batwa heritage centre offers new life to their fading culture

By Eve Muganga

The Batwa are an indigenous group of people who originally lived in the ancient Bwindi forest in Uganda, until it was gazetted as a national park in 1991.

The Batwa lived in harmony with all creatures in the jungle, including the mountain gorillas. The Batwa were regarded as the keepers of the forest.

Today, they are some of the poorest people in the world, with a low life expectancy and a high infant mortality rate. Some anthropologists say tribes such as the Batwa have existed for more than 50,000 years in the equatorial forests.

The Batwa lived a lifestyle of gathering fruits and plant, and hunting game in the forests using bows and arrows. This was mainly for both medicinal and food purposes.

The Batwa were evicted from the forests and resettled in areas of Ruhija and Mpungu villages in Kigezi sub-region.

Many Ugandans look at the Batwa as gorillas poachers, who hunt them for food. But these people co-existed with the mighty giants and other creatures for very many years. The reality remains that the Batwa protected and kept the forest.

Home away from home

In around 1992, after establishing the forest as a national park with an aim of protecting the rare mountain gorillas, the Batwa were evicted from the forests, something that changed their way of living forever. They became conservation refugees in a world they were not used to.

They are largely stigmatised in their new environment.

Their tools and skills were not useful in the modern environment, hence began to suffer. Because they had no compensation in form of money or land, they could not compete in the modern market place with their inferior skills; hence some resorted to begging, while others started working for other people for some little pay.

Items. Some of the items that depict the culture of the Batwa inside the main hut at the heritage centre.

Non-Batwa people refuse to marry from the Batwa. In fact, they even refuse to have a meal with them. Many Batwa women claim they have been raped by non-Batwa men with a false belief that having sex with them can cure one of HIV/Aids.

Ever since the Batwa were evicted from the forests, their culture started to disintegrate. The good news is that today, several organisations have come out to fight for the rights of the Batwa. Different organisations are doing their best to revive the original Batwa spirit of living in harmony.

One such organisation is Change A Life Bwindi, an NGO working to improve the welfare of the Batwa.

The organisation has set up a heritage centre dubbed Batwa Heritage Centre to help preserve the Batwa culture.

Christina Katushabe, the community sustainable manager for Change A Life Bwindi, says the place will greatly benefit the Batwa communities.

At the centre, which was launched on March 6, visitors are introduced to the Batwa culture, including traditional dances, clothing, and food, among others.

“We are working hand in hand to see that the Batwa culture is preserved after they were evicted from the forests. This heritage centre will give chance to tourists to explore the cultural and traditional ways of the Batwa,” Katushabe says.

She adds: “Basically, the Batwa are an amazing indigenous group of people with excellent and interactive cultural experiences that one would not want to miss while visiting Uganda.”

David Kakuru, a 65-year-old Mutwa, says before they were evicted from the forests, life was easier for them in the wild.

“We used to build huts up in the trees where we used to keep our wives and children during our hunting missions. Ours was a peaceful life,” he says.

“We used to collect herbs from the forests that we used to cure different ailments. We never had hospitals but our people could rarely die like is the case today,” he adds.

Kakuru, however, says after being evicted from the forests, life has never been the same.

“After being settled in Ruhija, we shared a community with the Bakiga, with whom our cultures differ. Many of our girls have since been impregnated by Bakiga men, who abandon them, thereby filling our community with fatherless children with mixed blood,” he says.

“Our culture has been washed away since we left the forest, which was our home. For example, many Batwa can no longer speak their language as they have now taken up Rukiga.

Edison Nzabarinda, another Mutwa, dismisses a belief that the Batwa poach gorillas for food.

“We respect gorillas and chimpanzees because they are very intelligent animals like us. We lived in harmony with them,” he says.

The heritage centre

Katushabe says they bought land where they constructed a new grass-thatched facility meant to house several items that depict the culture of the Batwa.

Inside the hut, a number of items, including herbs, food and other items, are preserved as they were used in the forests before the Batwa were evicted.

She says the facility aims to tell the original story of the Batwa, their lifestyle.

She adds that tourists can visit the new centre to learn about the Batwa culture, and the money they pay goes into uplifting the lives of this minority group.

“We can pay school fees for the Batwa children whereas the rest of the money can go to the Batwa community. We also want to introduce the Batwa night for tourists to have a feel of the group’s culture as one of the ways to preserve it,” she says.

She says some of the Batwa can work as guides at the new centre so they can earn money from it, other than working on other people’s farms for meagre pay.

However, Katushabe says they find a challenge in trying to collect all the items that they need to put at the facility.