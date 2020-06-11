Bush War: Ggwanga risks all to avenge brother’s death

By MONITOR REPORTERS

“I joined the Bush War out of anger. After 1979, they took us [Amin soldiers] as prisoners of war. We were surprised because those exiled [Ugandans] who were with the Tanzanian army had sent messages that we shouldn’t run away because they needed us to start a new army. So we never ran away.

We surrendered our weapons here in Kampala after fighting a heavy fight. I was in Chui Battalion. I was commanding heavy mortars. I fought against Kikosi Maalum in Lukaya and we chased them up to Mpugwe, about 9 miles from Masaka. Then the Tanzanians again came – [with] Saba Saba. Most of our boys were not used to it.

[Anyway] I had already read about the Geneva Conventions. I knew when you were a POW [Prisoner of War], there is nothing that can happen to you. So we surrendered. They told us that they were taking us for training. But we got suspicious when we got to Kyotera. That’s when they started undressing us. We had good shoes. They took them. We said, ‘Okay, if we are going for training, why are they doing this to us?’

When we got to a prison in Bukoba [in Tanzania], we found some of our friends who had gone in first. After three days they shackled us – legs and arms. I told my friends we were in trouble. Most were so naïve. They said, no, no, no they are just shackling us for security. Security, my a***! They [the Tanzanians] drove us to the Indian Ocean into a prison called Maweni. We spent there one year and some 42 days.

Then in June 1980, they brought us back to Uganda. I was transferred to Kirinya (we were more than 1,600. From Tanzania we returned about 2,900. Only one person died there).

In Tanzania we were treated well. But when we got here, we used to eat maybe twice a week and people started dying. Everyday an average of nine people died. We said, ‘They are killing us. Why are they putting us here?’ We were young. I went to prison when I was 27 years old. [Yet] we were growing old, sick. We started getting really mad. We said this was unfair. We were just serving – like any other person in the army.

I joined the army in 1972 and trained in Bombo. I was posted to Kifaru Mechanised in Bondo, Arua. I never worked in central region. We in upcountry battalions never knew what was happening here – people being put in the boot. So we were asking people with us in prison, those who were in State Research, in the marines, ‘what were you doing here for Gods sake? Why do they hate us?’

It started after losing the [1979] war. People were shouting, ‘agasajja ago bagatte [in Luganda meaning ‘let them kill those men]. Then we started dying one by one. I don’t have friends here. All my friends died. They were not tough like me. I told them you got to work out every morning. That little food you eat should be assimilated. If you don’t work out, you just s*** it. They didn’t believe me. Like people say Kasirye is a mad person, is what happened – and they died! And I got out. We were released on October 7, 1981.

So here we were released with one trouser. I had a T-shirt with a cap given to me by the Red Cross and canvass shoes. Releasing us to where? To the wilderness! Like me I was working in the north (West Nile) when I went to war. All my property remained there. I got nothing back. They gave us Shs100.

They were taking us to district headquarters. I come from Mubende, so they took me there. The next morning I arrived home in Katakala, Mityana. My parents made a party – slaughtered a bull and invited people. The UNLA soldiers came and ate most of the meat. I was there. Amin’s soldier. I couldn’t say anything!

Then I told my dad, ‘Look here father, I can’t stay here. I feel uncomfortable. These guys have known there is an Amin man who has been released from prison. Suppose they come back at night and pick me up? Let me go to Kampala.’

All the relatives were uncomfortable with us – having an Amin man in the house. When I got to Kampala, a friend called Dan Kasule – he died recently – took me in at his home in Lungujja.

I didn’t have any profession at training. Then a brother-in-law suggested that I go into maize milling. Being a smart person, I had to do some research about maize milling. I came to Katwe. I talked to the people who were all looking white because of this unga thing. I stood and said, ‘Oh Lord, from soldiering to maize milling! Why are you doing this to me?’

By then, the machine was ready. I went to Lugazi, got the electric [power] people, connected three-phase and all that, then I came back home.

During the night, Andrew Kayira and his group, UFM, attacked Lubiri [Barracks]. This was February 1982. People were getting excited, ‘oh the boys have come, the boys have come.’ But when I heard the machine-gun, it was a 50-calibre. From the way they were shooting it, I knew these were amateurs. Kabisa!

And when they planted their 60-mm mortar to shoot into the Lubiri, they put it on Rubaga Hill. How do you put a mortar on top of a hill shooting down in a valley? Are you sick? If they wanted to hit their target, they should have put that one in Natete and used a map and a protractor to shoot the hell out of that place.

But now here they were because they want to shoot direct. Direct? A mortar person shooting direct! After about two hours, the fire fizzled out.

Very early in the morning I walked to town and met my brother. He was an air force pilot. I asked him what had happened. He said, ‘I don’t know.’ He was a carefree person like me. He said, ‘Ah, that’s crap. Those guys don’t know what they are doing. They are going to get people killed.’

He was staying in Wandegeya. That evening, they [government soldiers] picked him up. They were looking for me because they knew I am an artillery person and I had been released. They took him to Makindye. [Captain] Ageta ordered his beatings. From morning to evening they were asking: Where is your kid brother? They killed him.

I got the news two days later. By then I was sleeping in – I had made a small tent – right in the bush around Lungujja. What! They killed my brother James! Flt Lt James [Kasirye]? I told my sister who brought the news. She said, ‘Please, we are making arrangements. You’ve got to get out of the country.’

I said ‘no I am going after those people who killed my brother because I was not involved and he was not involved with the Kayiras.’

That is why I went to the bush. Forget about this f****** patriotism. It doesn’t work with me. Not after they [the Bush War leaders] had left me and my friends to rot in jail. Good enough when we were fighting in 1979, I knew we were going to lose the war.

So we buried some guns. Grenades, anti-tanks. I buried a heavy load. So I got [a gun] plus some anti-tank and I went hunting. I stayed six months alone hunting those guys and I killed some [UNLA people].

But then I was stacking a lot of weapons. So I looked for these guerrilla groups and I happened to get to the Kayiras first. When I saw Kayira, I said to him: ‘Why did you attack [Lubiri Barracks]? My brother got killed. You look so disorganised. How can you have more than 3,000 people 15 miles from Kampala? What are you feeding them on? You are stealing people’s food.

When you are fighting a guerrilla war you are in groups. Squads. Because you sting, you sting, you sting, and you run. But you’ve got 3,000 people: kids, women, what, what.’

They said, ‘That’s Amin’s soldier!’ But then the Amin boys who had joined them earlier came to me. I was a staff sergeant. They said they were from the frying pan into the fire. We stuck with [the Kayiras].

I found the Kayiras in Bujjuko on Mityana Road in forests near River Mayanja. They were just doing nothing. I said I am in trouble.

So I sneaked out of the country.”

