Has the Covid-19 lockdown been overplayed?

By Vali Jamal

I have been totally riveted on this pandemic going on in Uganda and the world, following it in the newspapers and social media and through my staff. I live in Kisaasi, Kampala, and I see the impact on people. I must say I have been struck at the lack of concern at the personal level by the 1 per cent for the 99 per cent of the urban population who are being affected by the remedial lockdowns.

I have also been struck by the lack of any economic analysis on what the pandemic and the lockdown mean for Uganda and our people. The remedies being suggested – ignoring the deficit and pouring money into mass infrastructure projects, granting tax relief to the 1 per cent and granting a Basic Minimum Income (BMI) to the 99 per cent - are made as though we are a rich country and simply facing a business-cycle downturn.

We are facing a collapse of the economy in the context of world-wide collapses. The latter impacts on us even more than our lockdowns. I have also been dismayed by a total lack of analysis of the prognosis of the Covid-19 compared to a regular virus. Many scientists are showing that the total lockdowns have been overplayed.

Lockdowns

The pandemic hit home in Uganda in just the last three weeks, with the total lockdown of even public transport – the taxis and the boda bodas. On any given day, an estimated 1.5 to 2 million commuters use these means of transport to come to Kampala.

That is now out of question and even for people wanting to go to their villages. Fifty four cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Uganda – this in a population of around 44 million!

So the lockdown raises the question: Death by The Disease versus Death by Food Shortages. There is no doubt that the lockdown was imperative as so little is known about its prognosis. On the other hand, the impact on the economy can be foreseen. We are a country at a GDP per person of $2 per day (Shs7,600). That is the higher poverty line. Nearly half of Ugandan people fall below that.

The unskilled wage (applicable to 66 per cent of the urban work force) is just Shs5,500 per day. If that was the only family income, it would purchase just two-thirds of an average urban family’s needs of food. Of course, there are other basic needs - shelter, transport, fees, clothing.

Most families are now multioccupational, with another wage-earner in it and someone doing vending/artisanal. All these occupations are being affected.

Trading at the formal as well as the vendors’ level has been stopped, as also leja-leja work on construction sites, tailoring in Kiyembe, semi-skilled metal and wood work in Katwe, and salons all over Kikuubo.

The urban economy collapsed right in front of our eyes. Of course there are no instant statistics, but knowing that the urban GDP amounted to 75 per cent of total GDP, we could say Uganda is operating today at just two-thirds of its normal GDP. If this persists over a long period, then of course the decline will show up in the GDP for 2020.

At the macro level, the economy is totally foreign-exchange driven - tourism, exports, remittances and foreign direct investment being the drivers. Even if attempts are made to solve the economy through rescue packages – fiscal measures – there is no rescue measure available to Uganda by itself to solve the Dollar Question.

Uganda may open up the internal travels but can it afford to resume international travels if the disease is still raging abroad? Tourism has ipso facto ceased and it will be a long time before it picks up, depending not on how safe Uganda is medically but how safe the outside world is. Our exports have declined by big proportions because of the lockdown of regional truck transport and international flights. Remittances are already falling from Ugandans in the diaspora countries as their jobs are being curtailed.

Finally, it is almost a foregone conclusion that FDI will decline and even stop coming until economies abroad revive.

The World Bank and the IMF are negotiating rescue packages for Uganda and other affected economies but in Uganda’s economy of $30 billion, what would an injection of even one billion do when demand has collapsed internally as well as externally?

They are not offering nearly as much and they are pick and choose what types of economies they bail out – Venezuela and Iran not as they do not follow their neoliberal model of growth. Will the two Bretton Woods ever accede to establishing a BMI even temporarily as suggested by some?

It happened before - 1972 onwards when the urban economy collapsed on the expulsion of us, the Asians. The parallel application of sanctions by UK and the denial of loans by World Bank and IMF were equally responsible.

But it was only Uganda that was affected while the rest of the world carried on; here we are in a world-wide meltdown. But “1972” does teach us what the consequences could be. Statistics show that non-food GDP fell by more than 40 per cent in that dark decade.

The wage fell by nearly 90 per cent. But there was no starvation in Uganda as the farm mamas continued to produce for families and returning relatives from the towns. Kampala actually depopulated - from 250,000 in 1972 to 180,000 by 1979 as people went back to the villages to be with farm families.

The remaining people took to urban farming - and that still persists in many parts of Kampala. Smallholders kept Uganda alive through that dark decade and a half.

In the circumstance today, it is a foregone conclusion that the urban economy has shut down; the big question becomes, will the farm sector be affected and will transport be available to bring food to towns?

Very few imported inputs are used on the farms, just hand hoes. Farming is done at a distance of two metres from one another anyway, so there is “natural” “social distancing”. However, houses are overcrowded.

“1972” has to teach us even more at this crisis about the roles of the different economic classes in the collapse and now the roles they could play. The expulsion was ordered by President Amin Dada for two reasons only – the dominance of the Asians in the economy and their exclusionary tendencies.

In 1972, we Asians were 1 per cent of the population (80,000 out of 8 million) and garnered 50 per cent of the monetary GDP. We are now 3,000 back and 30,000 “newcomer” Indians. Just the top 25 of the Asian people now earn more than one-third of the non-food GDP of Uganda, at a time when the GDP is 8-10 times bigger than in 1972.

Prof Yash Tandon has produced a book (Common People’s Uganda, 2019) about inequality in Uganda under the World Bank/IMF neoliberal model of growth. He says, by looking at the Gini Coefficient (a measure of inequality) at early 2010s, that inequality increased.

The Gini always underestimates inequality as it is derived from household budget surveys whose objective is to construct the cost-of-living series, and hence the top decile are never counted, their consumption patterns being irrelevant. Because of this exclusion, even a whole series of Ginis cannot capture rising inequality, whereas the top 10 per cent are the gainers in the post-miracle economy of Uganda. Income inequality has gone beyond anything Prof Tandon thinks.

I mean we have now a “common” daily wage of Shs5,500 that on a monthly basis would not buy even two-thirds of a 4.5-member family’s food (20 days), whereas in 1972, the legal minimum wage of Shs175 per month could buy 40 days of food.

Comparison

So, we have a halving of the common wage (as compared to 1972; as compared to 1980 it is double). Against that, GDP per capita is four-five times of 1972. Farm incomes are flat-lined. An immense increase in urban inequality is implied.

We Uganda Asians/Indians are now Uganda’s 65th tribe. We are 3,000 originals and 30,000 newcomers in a population of 40 million. We have to show gratitude to the President for bringing us back and restoring our properties and creating a very favourable environment for enterprises.

And we have to share concerns with all Ugandans as Uganda’s 65th tribe. Some of this is happening at individual level – Dr Sudhir Ruparelia – and institutional level, but it has to go beyond a mask, a water tank, gloves. I have noted from my Facebook presence that to many Uganda Asians in UK, the plight of Indians in India is of first concern to the ignoral of the plight of people among whom they lived for more than 70 years.

Uganda Asians in Uganda and newcomer Indians are dipping into their pockets, yet exclusiveness continues to the extent they were contemplating doing special quarantine quarters for newcomer Indian workers to Uganda.

Where is the 65th tribe? But let it be noted that among the very top 10 individuals in Uganda, there are 3-4 Ugandan Africans and among the top 25, 10 or so are corporations. All have an obligation to try and alleviate the plight of the 95 per cent.

As against this, Asian people argue they pay 75 per cent of income tax, but so do the 95 per cent by way of PAYE and consumption taxes. Tax incidences have to be compared across income classes, and to 1972. It’s a tax-friendly environment now and hence the obligation increases to do some charities at this time. In the medium-term more fiscal measures will have to be enacted to bring about more equality.

In this, the President is very much with the poor people – the 95 per cent of Uganda’s population, the farmers and the wage earners and artisans. Where there is a heart, a will will be found.

The lockdown now is in its third week. People are visibly affected. Was it necessary at such a strict level? Some scientists in the medical field will argue that it is just another flu-like epidemic and it will pass. (https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/24/12-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/)

Governments could not take chances but the question remains: when will the lockdowns eventually be lifted, because, in the case of Uganda more cases may appear every week at the end of this lockdown period – then what? A partial lockdown should be operated.

Let me end with some personal observations. I went to my bank and Nakasero Market on April 4 for an indispensable monthly chore. I had to “hire” an authorised construction lorry to convey me, at Shs70,000 whereas even a boda would charge Shs5,000 in normal times; a taxi would cost Shs2,000.

The bank was chockablock with customers without any question of observing social distancing. The dollar rate was exorbitantly jacked up.

Business

A man was dealing outside King Fahad Plaza from his pockets and his rate was just cut-throat. I went down to the Nakasero Market just to catch the scene. Hand wash was enforced and temperature taken.

It was a sorry sight, with the shacks under which the mamas sit in the compound taken down, no doubt in some kind of gesture towards hygiene, and unopened sacks of fruits and vegetables were strewn around. No customers.

Mamas selling Indian vegetables called out to me as usual Doktor, Doktor. There was no social distancing, either among the mamas or the shoppers. That being the case also at the bank I had been to, what is the point of the lockdown?

Let me bring the story home even more to myself. On any given day, the designer, Mr Chris Ssegawa, is at my home working on [my] book. Two-three assistants drop in to take assignments and report the work done. Enough food is cooked to feed five to six people, including the househelp.

Now the staff do not come. Instead, they ask for mobile money assistance. The househelp brings her daughter to work as the school has closed. Her sister drops in and one to two friends. I live next door to a Muslim mosque and I do my charity there. One of the maid’s friend just heard from her sister that she was in a hospital for having fallen off a boda boda that was being chased by the police for being out near curfew time. I had to part with [some money].

Such attention to “national security” was forbidden by His Excellency after instances of market mamas being beaten by sticks and iron wires on the first day of the lockdown came to his notice. One of the mamas injured her spine and will no longer be able to work to feed her family of seven.

Final word

My “income” is my monthly UN pension and within that, I try to help in any given month as much as I can. The requests have multiplied.

My book is getting further delayed and a couple of people have asked for their donation/preorder money back because of the lateness and so I have to accommodate those requests too within the parameters of my pension and the regular and now extraordinary demands on it.

Let us pray the disease is contained in Uganda and world-wide soon. We Ugandans have wise and heartful leadership for the common people.