Death from fibroid operation

By Dr Sylvester Onzivua

Medical operations are not without complications and death is probably the worst of these outcomes.

Death may occur as a result of the disease condition for which the operation was carried out, or from an unrelated medical condition or as a complication of administration of anaesthesia or the anaesthetic agent itself.

Anaesthesia

Anaesthesia is administered to patients to relieve pain associated with the surgical operation. Some of the anaesthetic agents are administered at the site of operation and these are known as local anaesthetic agents and rarely do these directly result in death.

For some operations, an anaesthetic agent may be administered onto the spinal cord and this is called spinal anaesthesia. Deaths have not infrequently been associated with spinal anaesthesia, and such deaths occur due to the sudden lowering of the patient’s blood pressure.

Most deaths attributed to anaesthesia have, however, been associated with what is referred to as general anaesthesia, which is, essentially, a medically induced coma that renders a patient unresponsive and unconscious. Under general anaesthesia, the patient is unable to feel pain. These anaesthetic agents are administered through the veins (intravenous) or inhaled.

Common practice

The most common practice is to administer a general anaesthetic agent through a vein but maintain the anaesthetic effect through inhalation as anaesthetic agents administered intravenously generally act for a short time. These drugs also compromise the patient’s ability to breathe and the patient must therefore be given oxygen.

This is done through a tube, known as an endotracheal tube that is inserted into the airways. This tube is inserted immediately after an intravenous anaesthetic agent is administered and to test that it is in the right place, the person administering the anaesthesia must listen for breath sounds from the lungs using a stethoscope.

Advertisement

Error

A common error that may occur is to insert the endotracheal tube into the oesophagus rather than the airway, thereby suffocating the patient. And this is what happened to Mercy Ayiru on October 14, 2010 when she was operated in the Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Centre Limited, Bukoto Kampala, for uterine fibroids.

Uterine fibroids are abnormal growths that occur in the uterus in women of child bearing age. They arise from the muscle tissue of the uterus and may protrude through the surface of the uterus.

Some may exist within the walls of the uterus or may protrude into the cavity of the uterus. Uterine fibroids make the uterus bulky and the patients may have an obvious hard swelling in the lower abdomen. A uterus may contain a solitary fibroid or they may be multiple and in various locations.

Patients who have uterine fibroids tend to have heavy menstrual periods and may become severely anaemic. When this is recurrent, doctors may advice that the entire uterus be removed, especially when the patient has no desire or is unable to have children.

Fibroids have been associated with infertility and have their removal as a way of treating infertility. A diagnosis is made when a couple has been having regular unprotected sex at least three times a week for one year and the woman fails to conceive.

However before taking a women for this operation it is imperative to establish that the women is sexually active, that her fallopian tubes are open, that she is ovulating normally and that her sexual partner has normal and an adequate amount of sperms.

This is because many women have conceived and carried their pregnancies to term despite having fibroids. Ayiru was not married and the hospital did not investigate her for infertility. Strangely however the reason given by the hospital for the operation was “infertility”.

Uterine fibroids are often associated with recurrent pregnancy loss; the uterus is unable to hold a pregnancy and the patients suffer from miscarriages whenever they conceive. In such cases, an operation to remove the fibroids is carried out.

Conventional laparotomy is usually carried out when fibroids are removed. This involves making a wide incision on the abdominal wall to open the abdomen and operate on the uterus.

The advantage of this operation is that the surgeon is able to remove the fibroids directly and in case of a complication remove the uterus immediately. The disadvantage of this operation is that it may heal with a large scar and patients may stay in the hospital for a number of days. A conventional laparotomy is relatively cheap. In a private hospital it may cost two million shillings.

Modern way

A modern way of removing fibroids is through laparoscopic surgery during which a very small incision is made in the abdominal wall and the surgeon then inserts tiny instruments into the abdominal cavity to carry out the operation. In case of fibroids, a small cutting machine is inserted into the abdomen and then used to cut the uterine masses which are then sucked out.

This procedure hardly leaves any visible scar and is recommended for its cosmetic effect. Patients can go home a day or so after the surgery. The procedure is however recommended for relatively small fibroids. The single fibroid that Mercy Ayiru had was too big to have been removed laparoscopically.

Laparoscopic surgery is a fairly modern development and not many surgeons can carry it out.

Many hospitals or health units do not have the equipment to carry out this type of surgery. And it is relatively expensive. Ayiru paid Shs8m shilling for this operation but died on the operating table.