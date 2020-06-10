The martyr from Ankole

By Faustin Mugabe

On January 31, 1885, the first Uganda martyrs were executed under the orders of Kabaka Mwanga. Records indicate that the five martyrs were serving under the Christian missionaries in Buganda Kingdom.

Among them was Joseph Rugarama from then Ankole Kingdom in south western Uganda.

He was believed to be about 11 or 12 years old, a year younger than Kizito (Omuto), who was believed about 13 or 14 years old according to historical records.

Rugarama belonged to the Bahima, and had earlier been baptised in the Protestant Church.

While his story was first recorded in 1885 by some of the earliest Christian missionaries such as Alexander Mackay and John Roscoe, the most detailed information about Rugarama was published in 1941 in a book titled: Black Martyrs authored by the Rev Fr J.P Thoonen of the Mill Hill Missionaries from the United Kingdom.

One of Fr Thoonen’s sources was memoirs of the Catholic priests who had been in Uganda between 1879 and 1887, and had also interacted with the martyrs.

It is not clear why and when Rugarama came to Buganda. However, it is reported that he was taken as a prisoner of war during Kabaka Muteesa I’s commanded raids of Ankole around 1873.

It has also been suggested that Rugarama could have been picked from the bush after losing his way or while grazing animals by Buganda warriors/ traders/travellers and taken to Kabaka Muteesa I’s palace.

On page 91 of Black Martyrs, Fr Thoonen writes: “During the reign of Muteesa, the English mission [Church Missionary Society] had accepted the gift of a fine Muhima orphan boy and another boy, a Muganda, had chosen to enter the service of the mission on the death of his master.”

When Kabaka Muteesa died in 1884, five former pages, including Rugarama from the palace, were given to the Church Missionary Society for safe custody under the leadership of Alexander Mackay.

How they met their fate

From the memoirs of the Rev Mackay, Fr Thoonen writes: “On Friday morning of January 30, 1885, Mackay started off for the lake [Victoria] accompanied by [Rev Robert] Ashe and five boys, among them Kakumba, the Muganda, and L[R]ugarama, the Muhima.”

“They intended to see their master off and then return to the mission, but the party was intercepted by soldiers under the command of Sabaddu, the captain of the guard, and taken prisoners to the capital,” he adds.

The boys were carrying the luggage of Rev Mackay and his colleague Ashe, who were retreating to Ssese Islands on Lake Victoria, south of Buganda Kingdom. Kabaka Muteesa’s successor, Mwanga, had threaten to kill the missionaries in his kingdom.

The following day, they (martyrs) were summarily executed. They were accused of being Christians and attempting to escape from Buganda with the missionaries to Europe.

On page 94, Fr Thoonen narrates their heinous execution.

“But (Joseph) Kakumba aged 15-16 and (Joseph) Rugarama aged 11-12 and another lad Serwanga had their arms cut off, and were then bound alive to a scaffolding under which a fire was made, and slowly burnt to death,” he writes.

“The two younger lads pleaded for mercy, Kakumba, appealing to the captain, a Muslim, who believed in Allah, the all-merciful, while Rugarama begged to be thrown into fire without having his arms cut off.”

