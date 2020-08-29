Why Dr Parker was banned five years

By Dr Sylvester Onzivua

In 2012 the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council held an inquiry into the death of Ms Ayiru Mercy that occurred on October 14 2010, at Dr Tamale Sali’s Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Centre.

The deceased died during a botched operation to remove a solitary uterine fibroid using laparoscopic surgery. The hospital requested for a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Members of the operating team gave conflicting statements on what transpired during the operation.

The chief surgeon, a one Dr Rafique Parkar, in a statement he sent to the Council stated that the death was due to an anesthetic accident when the tube to supply the patient with oxygen was wrongly inserted into the patient’s oesophagus instead of the airways. The anesthetist denied this.

Post-mortem

Two pathologists carried out the post-mortem examination. One of the doctors, a professor of anatomical pathology was hired by Dr Tamale Sali, while the other, a forensic pathologist was requested by the family to be part of the post-mortem team.

The request for the post-mortem examination from the hospital indicated that the patient’s heart had slowed down shortly after the start of the operation and then finally stopped.

Standard procedure

It is standard and good practice that a surgeon attends the post-mortem examination of his patient who has died while undergoing a surgical operation. The pathologists called one of the doctors from the hospital where the patient died from to be present during the post-mortem and provide them with more information about the circumstances of the death. The doctor called declined to attend the post-mortem examination.

Blood in stomach

At the post-mortem, it was found that there was about half a litre of blood in the patient’s stomach and this was abnormal. A small incision into the abdomen of the patient had also been made and there was bruising of the thin tissue covering the intestines. The uterus was intact and the single fibroid had not been removed.

Conclusion

The pathologists concluded that the patient had died at the onset of the operation and that the slowing of the patient’s heart was as a result of the injury to the thin tissue overlying the intestines.

This is a common occurrence when a patient receives light or inadequate anesthesia. It was much later that the mystery of the blood in the stomach was solved and the death explained.

The pathologists concurred with the surgeon that the tube to supply the patient with oxygen and anesthesia had been wrongly inserted into the oesophagus instead of the trachea.

This was the most likely and perhaps the only explanation of the blood in the stomach of a patient who a few minutes earlier had no complains and had been declared fit for surgery. It was more than likely that the irritation of lining of the stomach and the ballooning effect of the anesthetic gases and oxygen resulted in the bleeding into the stomach.

Cause of death

The Council accepted this explanation and concluded that tube was wrongly placed in the oesophagus and the patient therefore suffocated and died as a result of lack of oxygen resulting from this wrong intubation. The Council held the anesthetist responsible for the wrong intubation and concluded that the patient’s death was an anesthetic accident.

The Council identified Dr Sali as the primary doctor to whom the patient reported and in whose facility the patient was admitted. And in this respect he, Dr Sali had the overall responsibility to closely monitor the surgery. He instead apparently left the operation entirely to Dr Parkar and the anesthetist. This to the Council was an inexcusable oversight.

To the Council, Dr Sali also committed a crime when he employed Dr Parkar to practice medicine and surgery in Uganda without formal registration. Further it was noted that the doctor exhibited scant regard to the safety and well-being of his patients by engaging an anesthetist without ascertaining and assessing his training.

Verdict

Following the inquiry, the Council decided as follows;

• Dr Sali as the doctor who had the duty of care to the patient and also the proprietor of the hospital was held fully responsible for the death of the patient.

• Dr Sali was to be issued with a strong reprimand from the Council over his conduct in the management of the patient.

• The anesthetist’s case was to be forwarded to the Allied Health Professional Council for disciplinary action.

• Dr Rafique Parkar was banned from practicing medicine in Uganda for five years.