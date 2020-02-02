Cheptegei’s 10km WR ratified, to begin season in Monaco

By Darren Allan Kyeyune

Joshua Cheptegei produced the greatest year ever by a Ugandan athlete by achieving all his four targets of 2019.

The colorful year had the long-distance runner take home the World Cross-country title and the 5000m trophy on the Diamond League.

Then, the party continued with the 10000m world gong in Doha, Qatar before breaking the 10km world record (WR) at the Trinidad Valencia Alfonso in Spain on December 2.

On Thursday, World Athletics finally announced it had ratified Cheptegei’s WR.

“Dalilah Muhammad’s world 400m hurdles record of 52.16 and Yaroslava Mahuchikh’s world U20 high jump records of 2.02m and 2.04m, all set at the World Championships Doha 2019, have now been ratified, along with Joshua Cheptegei’s world 10km record of 26:38* and Edward Cheserek’s 5km world record-equalling run of 13:29,” read part of an email by World Athletics.

Cheptegei’s performance in Valencia broke a nine-year record previous held by Kenyan Patrick Komon. However, Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto a new 10K WR of 26:24 in Valencia as well last month.

“Rhonex Kipruto clocked 26:24 in Valencia on 12 January, but that performance has yet to be ratified,” another part of World Athletics’ email stated.

A day later, Cheptegei’s management Global Sports Communication through its elite long-distance unit NN Running announced the Ugandan will begin his route to the Tokyo Olympics at the Monaco Run Herculis 5km in France on February 15.