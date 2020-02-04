Nanyondo seeks to improve in Dusseldorf

By Darren Allan Kyeyune

Winnie Nanyondo started the year in impressive style by earning a podium finish and national record (NR) in the 1500m at the Karlsruhe Indoor Meeting in Germany at the weekend.

The Ugandan middle-distance was among the trio that overtook 3000m steeplechase world record holder Kenyan Beatrice Chepkoech in the final stages.

She finished second behind Ethiopian Axumawit Embaye in a time of four minutes and 8.06 seconds late on Friday night.

“It was a good race for the start,” remarked Nanyondo who now holds four indoor NR; 800m, 1000m, the mile and 1500m.

“I expect that every race will go better,” stated her coach Addy Ruiter. Nanyondo returns to action tonight when she runs the Dusseldorf Indoor Meeting.

“Maybe (she can be) a little bit more aggressive but that depend who is running in the next race,” added Ruiter.

The 26-year-old erased the previous NR mark of 4:19.50 set by Dorcus Inzikuru at the Italy Championships in Ancona on February 19, 2005.

Nanyondo scored seven points on the World Indoor Tour in build-up to now postponed World Indoor Championships slated for 2021 in Nanjing, China.

