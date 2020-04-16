Nuba to Netballers: Simple home drills will do the trick

By REGINA NALUJJA

She Cranes and Loughborough Lightning shooting ace Mary Nuba has called upon Ugandan players to adopt the train-home- stay- safe campaign if they are to remain ready and fit for consequent competitions after the Covid- 19 lockdown.

Nuba continued with her routine training through coach Sara Bayman’s video group instructions, even when the English Vitality Netball League was called off early in March due to Covid 19.

Keeping it simple

She says it is important for netballers to maintain fitness with or without a coach hence calling upon the She Cranes and U-21 She Pearls to embrace simple drills including bicycle riding, skipping, press- ups among others to remain fit for African Netball Championships as well as the Youth World Cup qualifiers.

“I call upon netballers in Uganda to guard their lives against Covid 19 but they should also endeavor to maintain fitness through home fitness drills. I regularly receive instructions on fitness through video chats from my coach,” Nuba said.

Loughborough Lightning lost two of three fixtures before the league was called off. Nuba says they do not have the guts to relax hence a need for immense training to better their performance when the league returns.

“Being indoors in the middle of our league is not usual and being off training for more than a month can result into fatigue, but we all understand our health comes first. However we also have to ready for the next games although we do not know when the lockdown will end,” she added.

Avoid fatigue

“Nobody knows when the respective governments will clear everything but we ought to continue training and keep fit. Being off training for a long time can cause fatigue,” Nuba told Daily Monitor.

Nuba started plying her trade with English side Loughborough Lightning early last year from Uganda’s netball league champions National Insurance Corporation (NIC).

The 6.1ft shooter won the Vitality Netball Golden Shot Award in her debut season of the English Vitality Netball League.

