UAF scales down athletics 2020 calendar

By George Katongole

The Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) has cancelled one event from its annual calendar and rescheduled the others as it readjusted to affected activities swept away by the coronavirus pandemic.

UAF spokesperson Namayo Mawerere said the decision is in line with the government’s one-month ban on sports activities.

The federation arrived at the decision following an emergency meeting at the weekend, he added.

UAF has tentatively fixed the second national trials on May 2 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole. The trials offer an opportunity to athletes to qualify for the Olympics, Africa Senior Championships and World U-20 Championships.

But the Tartan Burners Athletic Club Invitational, which offers top athletes a dress rehearsal, has been cancelled.

The event, that was scheduled for May 16, will be replaced by the third national trial.

All regional championships have been planned for May 30 at the scheduled venues apart from Eastern Regional Championships that have been switched to Soroti from Tororo anticipating huge participation.

But questions remain on the fitness of individual athletes. Quarter miler Shida Leni said training outdoors has been difficult which makes qualification an intricate matter.

“After a month without proper training, it becomes hard to hit the qualifying times,” Leni said.

Seventeen athletes have so far qualified the Tokyo Games that was yesterday postponed to 2021.