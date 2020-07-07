Easy decision as Soro joins Blazers bandwagon

By Elvis Senono

Building trust on the field and friendships off it is a common ingredient for many a successful team.

That camaraderie is expected to be in plenty when Namuwongo Blazers take to court whenever the National Basketball League will tip off.

In the meantime, the Blazers can view it as one of the key reasons that lured power forward Geoffrey Soro to the club after he severed ties with Rwandan club 30-plus.

“Of course, having familiar faces is a big factor in moving to Namuwongo Blazers,” the former Ndejje University, KIU and Betway Power player said.

Soro joins former Betway Power teammates Syrus Kiviiri, Fahmy Sebatindira, Paul Odong as well as Michael Kojo at the club that was the busiest in the transfer market ahead of the league start that was called off in March.

The new league entrants also added Daniel Monoja and Derrick Katumba all of whom will provide front court competition for Soro.

He was lured to Rwanda after impressing for South Sudan side Cobra in the Basketball Africa League Qualifier held in Kigali last year, including a 26 point show in a 108-71 loss to Ugandan champions City Oilers.

Advertisement

“The club has set short and long term goals which I believe are achievable. But I also grew up in Namuwongo and have seen many good players come from there so it was an honor to finally get a chance to play for my home town club,” added Soro, who harbour hopes of return to the national team Silverbacks.