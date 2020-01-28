She Pearls cherish national team training

By Regina Nalujja

The national U-21 netball team on Friday ended a two weeks training period will zeal, looking forward to making the final team that will represent the country at the Youth World Cup qualifiers starting May 4-10 at the indoor arena in Lugogo.

More than 20 players attended the short training before breaking off to prepare for school.

Though short- lived, players have revealed that their debut at national team training has had a lot of impact on their game.

“Our fitness levels were not that good, but we have immensely improved on fitness, we have learnt how to behave while on the national team and more so learnt that we have to work hard because competition for slots on the team is so high,” said centre player Bernadette Namwenge, a senior six student from Buddo SS.

Players have also vowed to continue training and maintain fitness as they await for the next call.

“Some of us are in senior six vacation and we shall continue training in our clubs, meanwhile those still in school will also be training under their school coaches,” said St Mary’s Kitende’s shooter Shadia Nassanga.

“We have also been tasked to watch how other countries play netball which I believe will help us face our opponents without fear,” Nassanga added.

Advertisement