Silverbacks star Opong makes Canada switch

By ELVIS SENONO

The national basketball team - Silverbacks’ - experienced guard Robinson Opong will turn out for Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) side Saskatchewan Rattlers this season after sealing a deal.

The much-traveled guard joins the inaugural CEBL champions from Spanish third division side Estela in the Spanish LEB Silver League where he played three games this season and averaged 12.3 points and three rebounds during the just concluded season.

“We are eager to have Robinson join the team for the upcoming season”, said Rattlers General Manager Barry Rawlyk. “Robinson is someone who isn’t afraid to shoot the three-point shot and connects on a large percentage of his shots. He also gets into the dirty areas on the defensive side of the ball and can pick up a few steals per game. He’s a veteran of the game and has played at very high levels around the world. We welcome Robinson to the team and are excited to see what he can do.”

Opong, who grew up in Quebec City in Canada, featured for National Basketball League champions City Oilers last year at the inaugural Basketball Africa League Qualifiers where he averaged 15.6 points in all six games.

He represented Uganda at the Afrobasket Championships three years ago averaging 15 points. His pro career has seen him play on three different continents (Europe, Africa and of course North America) in four different countries. Opong has played previously professionally in Lebanon, Mozambique (Ferroviario Beira) and Canada (Halifax Hurricanes).

His new side the Rattlers enter the 2020 season as the defending CEBL Champions. They will open the season away from home on May 8 when they take on the Fraser Valley Bandits. CEBL is recognised as the first division professional league in Canada and began play in 2019 with six teams competing.

QUICK GLANCE AT OPONG

Full Name: Robinson Opong

Position: Shooting Guard

Birth: May 10, 1989

Age: 30 years old

Height:190cm / 6’3”

Club: Saskatchewan Rattlers (Canada)

Nationality: Uganda