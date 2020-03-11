Boxer Muhumuza back punching after 6 years

By ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

After defeating Kenyan Patrick Amote in an elimination contest in November 2013, Fred Muhumuza was listed as a contender for the World Boxing Federation-Africa Light welterweight title. Instead, he mysteriously quit boxing.

But the awkward boxer is back in the gym after more than six years and vows to claim what belongs to him.

“Those who know Muhumuza will be excited to see me back in the ring,” he said at Kampala Boxing Gym. “And I want to give them more than what they expect.”

He has not yet known his opponent but of Step by Step promoter Eddy Gombya is sure he must fight on the night Charles Mulindwa and Tansala Mwesigwa contest the National Welterweight title on June 21.

“We are looking at several opponents but Muhumuza is dangerous,” Gombya said.

Muhumuza was among the favourites in the Bombers squad ahead of the 2007 World Championships but was overlooked for Deo Akora for the Chicago trip. This infuriated Muhumuza, who turned professional the following year. He won all his five pro fights, with two KOs between 2008 and 2013.

In January, this paper asked trainer Sero Addes whether David Ssemuju, the 2019 African middleweight silver medalist, is the best he has ever trained. “No,” he replied and talked a lot about Sula Segawa’s resilience. But “Muhumuza was better than them all.”

“Boxing is my sport. I quit because of some problems, but I’m now back,” Muhumuza said without going into specifics.

KBC chairman Ahmed Mbidde said: “Muhumuza is bad news to every opponent, he is awkward and your corner has to be too wise to defeat him. Whoever faces him should be cautious.”