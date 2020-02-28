Controversial decision cost Ssemuju Olympic ticket

By ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

David Ssemuju, Uganda’s top hope at the African Olympic Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal Friday lost a controversial split decision in the third place box-off to Cameroon’s Wilfried Ntsengue. This was a second chance to losing semifinalists and Ssemuju, Africa’s number 1 middleweight, meant business from the first bell, as usual, engaging in tough exchanges with a huge opponent in a pulsating encounter.

But the judges unanimously scored the 1st round in Ntsengue’s favour. Ssemuju narrowed the gap and took the second round, and upped his gear more in the third. But surprisingly the judges scored the fight 3-2. The Cameroonian took the Olympic ticket, much to Ssemuju’s heartbreak.

Uganda’s hope now remains in the three: Isaac Masembe, Musa Shadir and Catherine Nanziri, who fight tomorrow [Saturday].