Decisive day for 5 Bombers in Dakar

By ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

Today (Wednesday) is the most important day for Uganda as all the five remaining Bombers fight for Olympic slots in the semifinals of the African Boxing Olympic Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

Captain Musa Shadir last night beat Angola’s Nafital Goma to join middleweight David Ssemuju and featherweight Isaac Masembe in the men’s semis.

Meanwhile Catherine Nanziri, who defeated Senegalese favourite Khadidja Timera yesterday, is back in the women’s flyweight semifinal. Welterweight Emilly Nakalema is also in action tonight.

Nakalema must win to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics while the others can have a second chance in the 3rd place box-off.

In action

February 26, 2020

Men’s Featherweight semifinals

Isaac Masembe v Nick Okoth [Kenya]

Everisto Mulenga (ZAM) v Samuel Takyi [ghana]

Welterweight

Albert Mengue (CMR) v Musa Shadir Bwogi (UGA)

Stephen Zimba (ZAM) v Jessie Lartey (GHA)

Middleweight

David Ssemuju (UGA) v Younes Nemouchi (ALGERIA)

Wilfried Ntsengue (Cameroon)

David Tshama (DR CONGO)

WOMEN

Flyweight

Roumaysa Boualam (ALGERIA) v Catherine Nanziri (UGA)

Rabab Cheddar (MAR) v Christine Ongare (KENYA)

Welterweight

Emilly Nakalema (UGA) v Acinda Panguana (MOZAMBIQUE)

