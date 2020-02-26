Olympic qualifiers: Nakalema out, Ssemuju waits for retake

By ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

David Ssemuju, Uganda’s top hope in the African Olympic Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal, has lost the semifinal to Algeria’s Younes Nemouchi 4-1 this evening. Ssemuju, Africa’s top middleweight until yesterday, was aggressive as usual in all rounds, chasing the bigger, and mobile Nemouchi but was trailing 18-20 after 2 rounds.

He upped his gear to win the 3rd but it wasn’t enough to turn the fight around. 4 judges preferred Nemouchi, against one for Ssemuju.

Now Ssemuju’s last chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics is in the third-place box-off against the loser between Cameroon’s Wilfried Ntsengue and DR Congo’s David Tshama, who fight late nighEarlier, welterweight Emily Nakalema, the first Ugandan woman to win in Dakar, lost her Olympic ticket to Africa’s seed 2 Acinda Panguana of Mozambique in a unanimous decision. Nakalema has no second chance in Dakar.