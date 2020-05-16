Like death: How ‘Thrilla in Manila’ changed Ali, Frazier forever

Thrilla in Manila. This was the third and final bout between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. It was contested for heavyweight championship of the world at the Araneta Coliseum in Philippines on Wednesday, October 1, 1975. The bout is consistently ranked as one of the best in the sport’s history and was the culmination of a three-bout rivalry between the two fighters that Ali won 2–1

By AFP

MANILA. When Muhammad Ali survived 14 brutal rounds with Joe Frazier in the ‘Thrilla in Manila’ 45 years ago, it wrote a page in boxing folklore but left both men forever diminished.

Fought in the Philippines’ stifling daytime heat, with barely functioning air conditioning, Frazier was beaten nearly blind and Ali was on the verge of surrender.

In the end, it was Frazier’s trainer who threw in the towel to hand Ali victory on October 1, 1975, settling their head-to-head 2-1. But the fight came at a cost to both men.

“Ali and Frazier would never be the same again, after pouring and spending practically all their power and durability in Manila,” said Recah Trinidad, a Philippine boxing writer.

Ali, who had beaten George Foreman in the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ in Zaire (DR Congo) a year earlier, was 33, his best years well behind him.

They battled inside the 25,000-seat Araneta Coliseum with such ferocity that spectators, including Imelda Marcos, wife of then-Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, were spattered with blood.

“It was like death. Closest thing to dying that I know of,” Ali later said of the bout for which he set an acrimonious

tone in the weeks prior, likening Frazier, 31, to a giant ape.

“It’s gonna be a thrilla, and a chilla, and a killa, when I get the gorilla in Manila,” Ali boasted.

On fight day, the momentum swung back and forth between the men, who were in their third and final match-up.

One Frazier punch sent Ali’s mouthpiece flying into the fifth row, but neither fighter fell.

‘Brutal beatdown’

The fight in the tropics was staged in the daytime to suit US audiences, but the crowd and TV lights overwhelmed

the air-conditioning.

“At 125 degrees – we were fighting each other (as well as) against the heat,” Frazier said in the 2008 documentary,

Thrilla in Manila.

Ali’s blows had swollen Frazier’s right eye nearly shut, and he was nearly blind in his left due to injury. His face soaked in blood, Frazier argued with his trainer Eddie Futch to let him come out for the 15th round, but Futch stopped the fight.

Later, Ali’s biographer Thomas Hauser told the 2008 documentary that at the end of Round 14, Ali’s was heard telling trainer Angelo Dundee to “cut ‘em (gloves) off.”

“Round 14 was the closest I’ve seen somebody come to killing somebody,” Ali’s fight doctor Ferdie Pacheco told the documentary makers.

But after the bout, “both men were never the same again,” said Nick Giongco, a sports analyst at the Manila Bulletin.

Ali defended his world title six more times, and regained it in a rematch after losing to Leon Spinks in 1978, but the self-styled “Greatest of All Time” never fully recovered from the beatdown Frazier had inflicted.

Ali would finally hang up his gloves in 1981 aged 39, following consecutive losses to Larry Holmes and Trevor Berbick.

Ali died four years ago of Parkinson’s disease.