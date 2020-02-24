Cranes ride on huge team effort for first win in India

By NNOCENT NDAWULA

This is one of those few tours that the team plays without pressure to win.

The opposition is certainly three-fold better and Team Uganda technical team’s only wish is to see the players exert themselves in the match and execute what has been taught and team’s strategy for the day.

And after the Cricket Cranes upstarts had gone done by 57 runs to Bharuch District Cricket Association (BDCA)’s XI, it was quite sobering to watch the young Ugandan side earn good mileage in a 66-run triumph over Mumbai’s Hunar Avi XI at the Mohanlal Desai Cricket Ground in Sanjay Farm, Chikhli on Saturday.

The conditions on day were tough on a wicket that was a bit wet and delayed the encounter by an hour as the umpires and captains agreed to allow it some time to dry.

And the situation wasn’t helped any further with captain of the day; Frank Akankwasa losing the toss and being asked to bat first.

But the side, fully packed with Baby Cricket Cranes (U-19s) graduates and U-23 players looked adversity in the face and accepted the challenge against a side featuring seasoned State Cricket players.

Zephaniah Arinaitwe (4 off 7) boxed out the first over but still fell to an unplayable delivery that kicked off a good length at 13 for 1.

The wicket was indeed playing to its true nature. New man Steven Wabwose (22 off 43) joined Busoga College Mwiri student Cyrus Kakuru (36 off 56) and the two got to grind out a 72- run partnership for the third wicket in trying conditions.



Bowlers make hay

And with the hard work done by the batsmen, there was no way Uganda’s bowling was going to let the opposition scamper home without asking them some questions.

Opening bowler Trevor Bukenya claimed the first scalp of pinch hitter Harsh Desain (12 off 6 & 3/30) in the first over and deservedly won the Man of Match Award with figures of 4 for 32 in 7 overs.