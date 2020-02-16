How to make Roger Mukasa great again

At the time of writing this piece, the Cricket Cranes were yet to cleave through some ordinary form that had seen the team lose a limited overs game and two T20 internationals on the tour of Qatar. To conclude that the series in the sun-baked Qatari capital of Doha has only served to sketch a punishing portrait of a diminished force would be such a blinkered view.

This does not entirely mean that the Cricket Cranes backroom staff will leave the Persian Gulf with its head held high. The coaches will — if anything — almost certainly be filled with a degree of sadness of hindsight. But above all lessons should be learned.

Much like the backroom staff, Roger Mukasa, Cricket Cranes once-upon-a-time swashbuckling opening bat, will head to the subcontinent knowing that he can do better. Much better.

Mukasa is supposed to be a crisp, bright and gorgeous batsman, rivalling the best. But of recent the weight of his runs has been so minuscule that it has not brought with it a significant success to his name. While there were the odd flashes of brilliance in a few matches played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, a much-needed astonishing change of fortune never quite blipped on the radar. At least by Mukasa’s lofty standards.