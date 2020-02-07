By INNOCENT NDAWULA

The Cricket Cranes, Uganda senior men national cricket team’s, journey with International Cricket Council (ICC) sanctioned sports clothing company Omtex started way back in February 2018.

That was when the national side first toured Swetal Desai’s Sanjay Farm in Chikhli, South Gujarat – India for what already looks like a fruitful partnership as the team has continued to grow from strength to strength.

Uganda went on to don the new black, yellow, red stripe in April 2018 enroute to a successful campaign at the ICC World Cricket League Division IV campaign in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

There new stripe’s good omens continued at the backend of the decade when Uganda won the ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC) Challenge League B round one with a 100 per cent record after winning five out of as many games in Muscat, Oman in December 2019.

Such success stories enticed Omtex Managing Director Vijay Patel and Director Kunal Patel to visit Uganda and Kenya to see how they can grow their brand in Africa.

Good reviews

“I first heard about Uganda from Swetal Desai when the team came to India. There were good reviews that the guys were playing well but lacking in some aspects of the game. I immediately knew it was a good chance to partner with Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) and a team in transition,” said Vijay.

“The development and successful stories that followed overwhelmed us. And apart from giving special kit and equipment discounts, we have gone on to offer the team technical support by sending our coaches to Param Veer Cricket Academy at the Sanjay Farm to pass on skills to the Ugandans.”

Now Vijay wants to take it a notch further by offering the same support to other Uganda sporting associations with the help of National Council of Sports (NCS).

“Our visit here is to open new avenues for our kitting company and as well talk to other federations to see the challenges they face and how we can intervene and maybe help them,” added Vijay.

“We met NCS general secretary Dr Patrick Bernard Ogwel and another official (David Katende Ssemakula). And we discussed the possibility of us kitting all federations that don’t have official suppliers in terms of clothing and equipment. We offer quality and are the leading brand in India. Uniformity, smartness and comfort are important aspects in sport that help athletes perform better.”

Omtex have already broadened their scope in Africa as the official kit manufacturers for traditional soccer giants Express FC and across the border they are already kitting the national cricket team of Kenya.

Omtex have already thrown their weight behind the first leg of Uganda’s Tour To India scheduled for next week, by coordinating the tour fixtures and offering the team special jerseys. The team arrives in Mumbai on February 17 before connecting to the Param Veer Academy at the Sanjay Farm in Chikhli on February 20.

CRICKET CRANES TEAM FOR TOUR OF INDIA 2020

Brian Masaba (captain), Arnold Otwani (vice captain), Roger Mukasa, Zephaniah Arinaitwe, Charles Waiswa, Kenneth Waiswa, Richard Agamire, Trevor Bukenya, Frank Akankwasa, Rogers Olipa, Steven Wabwose, Robinson Obuya, Cyrus Kakuru, Gerald Mubiru, Calvin Watuwa, Jonathan Kizza

OMTEX PARTNERSHIPS

*Uganda Cricket Association

*Express FC

*Cricket Kenya

CRICKET CRANES ITINERARY

Feb 16: Travel to India

Feb 17: Arrival in Mumbai

Feb 18: 1st Match (40-overs)

Feb 19: 2nd Match (40 overs)

Feb 20: Travel to Sanjay Farm

Feb 21: 1st game (40 overs)

Feb 22: 2nd game (40 overs)

Feb 23: Rest Day (CSR Work)

Feb 24: 3rd game (40 overs)

Feb 25: 4th game (40 overs)

Feb 26: Team returns to Uganda