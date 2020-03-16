Angudeyo, Mwesigye’s day at Singleton Challenge round two

By DARREN ALLAN KYEYUNE

KAMPALA-Wendy Angudeyo and Doreen Mwesigye’s quest to become the second female pairing to win the Entebbe Singleton Challenge Cup is gaining a lot more momentum than expected.

When the race for RwandAir tickets to the January 2021’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic Championship resumed on Saturday, the affable and calm pairing sent out a big statement by defeating Dr Peter Apell and Andrew Baguma 6/4 (6-up with four holes to spare).

This was the second biggest result at round two of the match-play knockout golf competition at the par-71 course.

“It went well,” handicap 13 player Angudeyo remarked. “As always we have a game plan with my partner for every team we face. The plan worked and we won, we thank God,” she added.

The biggest winners on the day were former Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president Innocent Kihika and Morris Ongwech who stunned Rita Apell and Aida Khamis 7/5 on Hole No.13.

During the 19th hole prize giving ceremony christened Texas cowboy Denim with emcee Patrick Salvado and performances from comedians Emmah Napoleon as well as Madrat and Chiko, Dr Kato Ssebbaale and John Basabose (handicap three and 16) did not smile as often.

They nursed wounds from a 1-up loss to their friends Moses Matsiko and Ashvin Kananathan who, playing off handicap three and five respectively, ended their road on the green of par-4 Hole No.18.

“A good game,” said Kananathan, “It was very close. Neck to neck but a win is a win” he said. “Our friends did not enjoy their evening but it is just a game at the end of the day.”

Meanwhile, Greg Patterson and Nicholas Hercules who eliminated the 2019 champions Robert Busingye and Richard Lutwama in the previous round, were beaten 4/3 by Paul Kalemba and Faith Namara.

Juba-based Hercules visited United Kingdom a week ago and due to the coronavirus fears, he couldn’t join Patterson at Entebbe.

“One can’t enter Uganda from the UK currently without going into quarantine for a fortnight. Stopping the global spread of the virus is the most important thing though it was deeply disappointing not to be able to compete,” said Hercules.

Another attractive contest between Entebbe Club executive members ended with vice chairman Oscar Semawere and vice-captain Marvin Kagoro beating chairman Dr Twinemanzi Tumumbweine and Robbins Mwehaire 2/1 on Hole No.17.

Then, solid pairing of Charles Hamya and Joseph Bogera beat Ronnie Kasirye and Nathan Mubiru 1-up as the combos sized down to 16 ahead of round three due April 11.