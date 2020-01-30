Change in swing costs Uganda’s Kasozi at Sigona

By DARREN ALLAN KYEYUNE

Phillip Kasozi is a dissatisfied soul after he lost his mojo to finish outside the desired top 10 places at the ninth leg of the 2019-2020 Safari Tour Golf Series at Sigona Club in Kenya yesterday.

Having showed tremendous and consistent improvements with successive rounds of 76, 74 and 72, Kasozi had his worst day when he finished with a round of nine-over par 81 to tally an aggregate 303 at the par-72 course in Kikuyu.

“I sprained my hand and finished in pain,” an angry Kasozi told this paper via phone from Nairobi yesterday.

“I sprained myself. I was about to withdraw after six holes. So I decided to finish in pain. But I played so bad, I don’t know how it all happened.”

“I changed something in my swing but the ball flies. I have to get back and scan then see. I fly home tomorrow (today),” he added.

It is Greg Snow who won his third straight tournament on the Series by carding a final round of two-under 70 to finish with an aggregate 280 for a four-shot win with Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi second.

Points in the bag

While Kasozi will feel gutted by his lowest finish of the five Series’ events where he has made the cut, he will smile about the 10 points in the bag despite falling eight places overnight.

Kasozi remained ranked 14th on the overall standings in the race for the 10 available places to the PGA European Tour via the Magical Kenya Open due March 12-15 at Karen Country Club. The permutations indicate that the top eight Kenyans, now led by Snow with 350 points and the best-placed two non-Kenyans qualify for the European Tour event.

Now 2012 Uganda Amateur Open champion has a hand on one of the two available slots as he is behind Chinhoi who has 169 points.