Kasozi, Mudanyi share two-shot Day One lead

By Darren Allan Kyeyune

KAMPALA- Ugandan Phillip Kasozi feels his goal at the third Kitante Open is intact after he produced a joint-best round of 69 on Day One of the tenth event of the Safari Tour Series yesterday.

res a two-shot lead with Kenyan Edwin Mudanyi with whom he had played at the par-72 course at Uganda Golf Club.

“The round was okay,” remarked Kasozi, who currently occupies the last slot of 10 on Series in the run-up to the PGA European Tour via next month’s Magical Kenya Open.

“Carelessness just but I just have to keep improving,” he said. It was not an easy start in the quest for the Shs40m kitty at his home course though.

“Only one pin is in the centre of the green at par-3 Hole No.6. All pins are three paces and were hard to get to,” Kasozi said.

His round had six birdies on Holes No.1 No.2, No.5, No.6, No.8 and No.13 with bogeys on Holes No.11, No.12 and No.14.

“The greens are hard. If you miss the green, you get punished. I didn’t putt well... if I putt better tomorrow (today), then eyes are firm on the goal,” added Kasozi.

Mudanyi too had six birdies on Holes No.1, No.3, No.4, No.5, No.8 and No.16 as well as three bogeys on Holes No.9, No.11 and No.12.

“It was good but not easy,” said the Vetlab Club player. He is currently 13 th on the Series’ charts with 167 points and bids to make the top eight to qualify for the Kenya Open.

“That is basically why I am here. I am looking to a very positive week, make a move on the leaderboard then finish off well at Karen (next weekend).”

The trio of Ugandan Brian Toolit, Nigerian Andrew Odoh and Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi are tied on one-under 71 in third place.

A total eight Ugandans are in the top-10 places with six; David Kamulindwa, Fred Wanzala, Ronald Rugumayo, Becca Mwanja, Silver Opio and Gerald Kabuye tied with Series’ leader Kenyan Greg Snow in ninth place on two-over 74.