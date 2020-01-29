Kasozi aims for top-five finish at Sigona Club leg

By DARREN ALLAN KYEYUNE

The surprise rains late this month have left a number of players reeling during the ninth leg of the Safari Tour Golf Series at Sigona Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

Regardless, Ugandan Phillip Kasozi has withstood these conditions over past three days at the par-72 course in Kikuyu land. The former banker is on course for his best finish thus far in the Series which is a route to the Magical Kenya Open due March 12-15 at Karen Country Club.

After three rounds, Kasozi is tied in tenth place alongside John Karichu with an aggregate score of 222 after returning level-par 72 yesterday.

“I tried. The weather here is terrible. In most cases, I tee-off amid rain and mist,” Kasozi described his round, “Of course, it would be better but I am just picking up,” said the 2012 Uganda Amateur Open champion.

“I changed a few things in my swing, still struggling a bit but will get there again.”

Kasozi carded three bogeys after bad tee-shots on Holes No.7, No.8 and No.10 but he got three birdies on No.4, No.11 and No.13 too to settle this score.

He is now aiming for his best finish thus far on Series during the final round today. “Top five is beating me by two strokes. Any score under will get me there,” added the Uganda Golf Club player.

This is the fifth tournament of eight where Kasozi has made the cut and a strong finish at Sigona will increase his point 155.5 point tally to lift him from 14th place on the Series charts.