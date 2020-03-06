Mucunguzi opens account at JW Serena Series

By DARREN ALLAN KYEYUNE

The Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa is slowly increasing its tally of tournaments for its annual calendar.

Last week, the Kigo-based club launched a membership championship in partnership with sponsors Uganda Breweries under brand Johnnie Walker Golf Reserve.

And on Friday, it is Richard Mucunguzi who emerged overall of the first round with 42 stableford points after playing off handicap 28.

“The tournament will be happening every last Friday of the month and will run over the next ten months culminating into the grand Serena Johnnie Walker Championship in December,” said Serena Kigo golf director Theodor van Rooyen.

Kigo members will be able to score points and their best seven rounds will be considered for a lucrative trip organised by the sponsors.

Koshiba Hisea was the ladies winner scoring 39 points and the runner up was Martha Babirye with 26 points.

Playing off Handicap 7 David Plenderith was the Group A men’s winner with 36 points.

“We are proud that our partnership is now on a monthly basis,” UBL Head of Luxury Portfolio Annette Nakiyaga said.

Nakiyaga emerged as the best guest lady player with 36 points off handicap 36.