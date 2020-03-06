Nakalembe aims for sixth title at Entebbe

By DARREN ALLAN KYEYUNE

Besides Alice Kego who holds a record 12 Uganda Ladies Open titles, there is no other lady who has dominated a golf event for years like Irene Nakalembe.

Nakalembe has held onto the Entebbe Ladies Open mantle since 2015 and now boasts of a record five crowns here. When the 10th edition of the two-day Castle Lite-sponsored showpiece tees-off at the par-71 course this morning, Nakalembe will be aiming for a sixth straight gong.

By virtue of pedigree, the handicap four player Nakalembe, who won the Nigeria Ladies Open in Abuja and the Ikoyi Ladies Championship in Lagos late last year, is the top pick from the expected field of 100 players.

Nakalembe however survived a scare last year when Martha Babirye assumed a three-shot lead over her only for the latter to fumble with a wobbly final round of 80 gross.

Babirye has since won the Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open and the Uganda Ladies Open and she will be Nakalembe’s biggest stumbling block to another cruise over the 36 holes in Entebbe. Then, experienced Eva Magala, Tanzanian Vicky Elias who tied seventh last year, and Peace Kabsweka who won last year’s Tanzania Ladies Open all possess a threat to Nakalembe’s crown. Tournament sponsors Nile Breweries under brand Castle Lite announced a Shs70m sponsorship for the event themed to celebrate Women’s Day. “Our relationship with Entebbe Club has grown in leaps and bounds over the years,” noted Castle Lite brand manager Francis Nyende. “We are very proud of the contribution that the Club is making towards the development of the game,” added Nyende. Other partners include Roke Telkom.