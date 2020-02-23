Action shifts to Garuga for motocross opener

By Fredrick Musisi Kiyingi

KAMPALA- After the Mbarara Rally last weekend, action shifts to Victoria race track Garuga for the opening round of the National Motocross Championship today.

The rivalry between William Blick the reigning MX50cc champion, Miguel Katende and Pascal Kasozi is expected to continue this season. They are joined by Jonathan Katende and Zion Wekesa in what is expected to be a close contest.

George Ssemakula, father to Miguel and Jonathan, thinks his sons have enough experience to tussle out with William who has been the bench mark in the category.

“I believe Miguel has gained enough experience to deal with William, Kasozi and Zion,” Ssemakula told Sunday Monitor.

Gift Ssebuguzi is again expected to dominate MX65 while female riders Isabella Blick, Amina Zawedde, Esther Mwangala and Shadia Katete will take on Emmanuel Lubega for the Mx85 glory.

The Garuga event also marks the return of champion Alestair Blick who has been out with injury for almost two years. He will battle in MX2 along with Kylan Wekesa and Joshua Mwangala. Masaka-based Yasin Bukala is back in MX1 alongside Unissan Bakunda and Yusuf Bukenya.

Action galore

On the same day there will be a rally shakedown where top drivers Ponsiano Lwakataka, fresh from Mbarara Rally disappointment, will challenge Arthur Blick Jr, Hajji Omar Mayanja and Abdul Katete and Yasin Nasser the reigning national champion. Jonas Kansiime, Andy Musoke, Allan Gaayi, Robert Kasana, Dr Godfrey Nsereko, and Samuel Watendwa are the other drivers expected to feature.

In the buggy challenge Alestair and Joshua Mwangala will be on show.

Entry is a bottle of Mountain Dew at Shs2, 000.

NATIONAL MX CHAMPIONSHIP

MX50: Miguel Katende, William

Blick, Pascal Kasozi, Jonathan

Katende, Zion Wekesa, Talah Katete

and Sydney Ethan.

MX65: Gift Ssebuguzi, Mubarak

Senoga, Meddie Mayanja, Shamilah

Katete and Abigail Mwangala.

MX85: Emmanuel Lubega, Isabella

Blick, Amina Zawedde, Esther

Mwangala and Shadia Katete.

MX125/MX2/MX1: Alestair Blick,

Kylan Wekesa, Joshua Mwangala,

Sharifah Katete, Unissan Bakunda,

Yusuf Bukenya and Yasin Bukala.

Advertisement