Blick Jr battling against time

By John Batanudde

Kampala- Three days to the start of the Mbarara Rally, the National Rally Championship (NRC) opener, Arthur Blick Jr is in panic.

The event will have 95% closed route designed in Lake Mburo game reserve. It’s the first time a rally event taking place in the game reserve.

The 2015 national rally champion said he is still waiting for the arrival spare parts from abroad for the Mitsubishi Evo X. Blick Jr who finished second in the NRC championship behind Yasin Nasser last season, is hoping the parts arrive in time. “I need to start the season strongly and compete on equal terms with the other top drivers,” Blick Jr who drives with George Ssemakula in Evo X in Shell Helix colours.

Among the parts in transit include Clutch Plates, Water Pump and other engine parts. The 2015 champion is targeting podium finish in an event he has failed to finish once in 2016.

On the route, Blick said that they are going do pace notes for both dry and wet conditions to avoid what in the previous events especially in 2017 where the rain surprised everyone. The best position Blick jr has finished in Mbarara was 2nd last year, when Jas Manga on.

The event is sponsored by shell V- Power, Victoria University, Mwesigwa Resort, Asiatic sports and Fayzo Glass Mart.

PLAYOFF SEMIFINALS

Blick’s Performance in Mbarara

2019 - Second

2017 - 17th

2016 - Retired

2015 - Third

2013 - Eighth

Advertisement