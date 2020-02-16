By Fredrick Musisi Kiyingi

The Mbarara Rally enters day one this morning with the surviving drivers after day one heading for Lake Mburo Game Reserve to tackle approximately 150km spread over five competitive sections.

David Nsobya, the clerk of the course, has cautioned both drivers and fans to be extra careful.

“All the five sections are 70 percent flat and expected to be fast. And with the weather expected to remain dry so it’s going to be very fast route,” Nsobya told the Sunday Monitor.

Nsobya also warned fans to stay off the route and follow safety marshal instructions so that event is free of incidents. Earlier in the week, Hussein Mukuye, the winning navigator for Hajji Omar Mayanja in Mitsubishi Evo X in 2017, predicted a fast and furious rally.

“The speeds are going to be high and car which will be in good conditions will perform better,” Mukuye explained.

He pointed out drivers like Ponsiano Lwakataka (Subaru N12B) and Rajiv Ruparelia (VW Proto) are favourite for top honours. “The Subarus, Mitsubishi and VW proto perform better in hot condition.”

The event is sponsored by shell V-Power, Victoria University, Mwesigwa Resort, Asiatic sports and Fayzo Glass Mart.

Today sections

CS3- Ekitaguriro 44.79km

CS4- Akageti 23.60km

CS5-Sanga 13km

CS6- Hakyapa 46.99km

CS7-Biharwe 22.02km

Advertisement