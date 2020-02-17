Kikankane wins Mbarara Rally in dramatic fashion

By Fredrick Musisi Kiyingi

Duncan ‘Kikankane’ Mubiru and Musa Nsubuga in Subaru GVB won the Rukaari-Lake Mburo Mbrarara Rally 2020 on the death yesterday afternoon.

The Kikankane Rally Team crew went into the final competitive section Biharwe (22km) trailing Ponsiano Lwakataka with over three minutes, but in a twist of events, Lwakataka’s Subaru N12B got a machanical problem. “ I just saw Ponsiano (Lwakataka) packed on the roadside and new the event was mine,” Kikankane who in process won his third Mbarara event said. Kikankane had previously won the event in 2013 and 2015.

His co-driver Nsubuga said, they were contemplating dropping out on Saturday (Day one) after their car had a problem. It was fellow competitor Ronald Ssebuguzi who bailed them out with gearbox Input Shaft which they fixer yesterday morning before setting off to tackle over around 150km. “ This event was meant for us, we were also given 2 mins 30 secs penalty for delaying in the service park while fixing the gearbox part,” Nsubuga narrated.

“We decide to fight and finish in top five positions. That’s out strategy this season , we want to accumulate as many points to battle for the National Rally Championship (NRC) this time round.”

“ If we manage to get a podium finish it will be a bonus.”

Fred Busulwa who finished second in a Subaru N10, attributes to remaining positive and patient. “ Our car was not powerful so we had to drive our way and hope for the best,” he said.

Omar Mayanja in Evo X was equally delighted with his third place. “ The three leading drivers Rajiv Ruparelia, Lwakataka and Kikankane were very fast and pulled away in the very first section (Ekitagururo-45km) yesterday morning. We decided to take it easy and hope grab our opportunity when it comes,” Mayanja who drives with Hussein Mukuye said.

He once again thanked his sponsors Shell Helix for their continued support. “Once again a Shell Rally Team car was on the podium.”

Earlier, Rajiv who led from Saturday dropped out in Hakyapa (47km) while leading the event with 37 seconds from Lwakataka.

The two had battled for top place over two days but both dropped out.

Mbarara Rally once again proved a grave yard to top drivers. Ronald Ssebuguzi (Evo X), was the first to drop out, followed by Hassan Alwi (Subaru N14), Godfrey Lubega (Subaru N12) and Abdul Katete (Subaru N14).

In total only 12 cars out 27 which started finished the event. The next event is the Eastern Motor Club Rally in the first weekend of next month.

Provisional results for top 10

1. Duncan Mubiru / Musa Nsubuga ( Subaru GVB). 01:44:69

2.Fred Busulwa/ Joseph Bongole. (Subaru N10). 01:54:11

3.Hajji Omar Mayanja/ Hussein Mukuye. ( Mitsubishi Evo X). 01:57:08

4.Dr. Ashraf Ahmed/ Yusuf Shameer (Subaru N14). 02:01:54

5. Jackson Sserwanga/ Lwarence Mwambazi (Toyota Runx) 02:28:50

6. Ibrahim Lubega/Geofrey Sserwoga (Toyota FX) 2:33:15

7. Robert Kasana/ urban Mulindwa (Subaru). 2:34:42

8.Samuel Watendwa/ Steven Bunya (Toyota FX). 2:48:39

9.Sadat Negomba/ Robert Katabalwa (Toyota FX) 2:49:28

10. Mwami Watolya/ Abdul Kakooza (Toyota Runx) 2:58:35