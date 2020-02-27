Kyabazinga to make rally debut on Easter weekend

By John Batanudde

Ponsiano The Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope IV is among the drivers who have so far registered for International University Rally 2020 organised by Easter Motor Club.

The event is scheduled for next weekend in Jinja and Mayuge districts.

The two-day event, the second round of the National Rally Championship (NRC) will have seven competitive sections (CS) spread over 154km. Muttico is the longest with 30.40km while Ex-Drive is the shortest with12.74km. The event will open with two CS on Saturday morning before two runs of super special stage (2.5km).

The Kyabazinga has been undergoing training for the last one month with the help of Hassan Alwi. He will be navigated by Nasser Kirunda in a Subaru N10

Safety first

Alfred Mutanda the clerk of the course (COC) said the event will run on closed routes for safety reasons with most sections designed to pass through sugar plantations.

Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya in the Mitsubishi EvoX are the defending champions of the event.

Advertisement