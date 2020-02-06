Safety to take centre stage at Mbarara Rally

By FELIX AINEBYOONA

Mbarara Motor Club will host the 2020 National Rally Championship season opener, with organisers placing extra caution on the security of fans and wildlife.

Unlike previous editions, a section of the Rukaari-Lake Mburo Mbarara Rally will be held at Mwesigwa Resort, in Mbarara between February 14 – 16, 2020.

Last year’s edition ended prematurely after rally driver Jas Mangat knocked dead a boda boda cyclist at Kacwampare trading cenre after he defied safety marshals to keep of orders to keep off the track.

Although it was the first such incident, organisers have promised to safeguard the lives of fans. The promise was made by Clerk of Course David Nsobya during the launch of the rally and newly constructed double circuit at Mwesigwa Resort on Wednesday.

The circuit is the first of its kind in Western Uganda and will be a permanent feature in the Mbarara Rally.

‘We are going to deploy 60 safety and time mashals over the three days,” ’Nsobya said.

Mbarara Motor Club, the organisers of the event also pledged to uphold the high safety standads stipulated by the global sports governing body, FIA.

Just like last year, the 2020 edition will also be held in memory of Charles Muhangi, the only Ugandan to lift an African Rally Championship.

“We have the 30 km Charles Muhangi and the 44.7km Ekitaguriro sections.

The Charles Muhangi section will be in honour of our former patron while the latter will be in rememance of the car he used on his way to the ARC title,” Nsobya added. Winners of both sections will be recognised.

Title sponsor Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari pledged that the circuit will remain a permanent feature of the Mbarara Rally.

Rukaari, also the Honary Consul of Morroco in Uganda, also NRM Entrepreneurs League chairman, said; “I have followed rally since I was 12.

“When I was approached by Mbarara Motor Club to host a circuit, I had no objection than to open up my property for this Noble cause.

“This I believe will benefit the district and locals in terms since we will be opening our doors to several visitors who will definitely spend on lodging, food, entertainment.”

Fans will part with Shs10,000, Shs50,000 and Shs100,000 to enjoy the circuit.

THE SECTIONS

Super special stage: 1.12kms

Charles Muhangi: 30.15kms

Ekitaguriro: 44.79kms

Akageti: 23.60kms

Sanga: 13.00kms

Ahakyapa: 46.99kms

Biharwe: 22.02kms