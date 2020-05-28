Futsal stuck with league decision

By GEORGE KATONGOLE

The Futsal Super League is the youngest of the 12 competitions under the football association, Fufa.

It is often credited with helping senior players get their mojo back while the young ones have special attributes polished. But it is not so insignificant to escape the Covid-19 effects and it is fumbling with a fitting decision.

Majority of the clubs are desirous to complete the season but league managers sense obstacles in return to action. When Fufa declared the football season null and void last week, the futsal organising body, FAU, was allowed more time to take a decision.

Ghulam Ssengendo, the manager of league leaders, Park, said: “Clubs have been hit financially and will find it impossible to compete fairly and field players while adhering to the guidelines.”

Ssengendo’s issues concern the health of players. “If FAU decides to conclude the league, let there be no winner unless mathematically the lead can’t be overturned,” he said.

Victor Aiden Ssebudde, the manager of Entebbe’s Aiden, asked for compliance with Fufa rules.

“I believe we should follow the other leagues and declare the season null and void,” Ssebudde says.

According to Ibrahim Mugera, the CEO of the Futsal Association of Uganda (FAU), the complexity of the league lies in the fact that it was supposed to be played over three rounds.

Advertisement

At the beginning of the season, FAU became a full member of Fufa which tightened competition rules.

Consequently, six teams were accredited to play the season instead of 14 that played last season.

No show, no winner

Sources say that Fufa have been asked to nullify the season. Omar Ali the sports chairman of the Somali Community in Uganda and owner of Kisenyi supports the idea of nullifying.

“We have not even finished half of the games. It does not make sense to recognise the winner because many teams had the hope of catching up. We can wait for next season. Park were unbeaten with a maximum 18 points. Kabowa, Kisenyi and Inter City Busega were tied on nine points in the second place. We don’t our maiden trophy to be something that was just handed to us. We want to go through all our games. We don’t believe in free things,” Ssengendo explains.