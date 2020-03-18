Mwase steps up to continue with Dr Rukare’s works at USF

By Makhtum Muziransa

Kampala- Moses Mwase was yesterday appointed as president of Uganda Swimming Federation (USF). filling a void left when Dr Donald Rukare was appointed board chairman of National Council of Sports last month.

Mwase, who has served as USF general secretary under Dr Rukare since 2013 until the latter’s recent departure, also heads the legal committee of Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC). He has walked in the shoes of his predecessor as a champion of sports law dedicating part of his time to building capacity in the field of sports administration.

“There is nothing really new to promise as we are left with about nine months to complete this term. The bigger issue is that the federation must be able to survive its leadership,” Mwase told Daily Monitor after his appointment that spelled continuity was announced yesterday.

As far as the technical aspects of the sport are concerned, he is also an active swimmer and a father of three swimmers at Sailfish Swim Club.

The lawyer and finance guru joined the swimming federation in 2004 as a member of the development committee, then later took over as acting treasurer when treasurer Joseph Kyasanku passed on. He assumed full responsibility of the role in 2009.

In an extra-ordinary executive meeting on Monday, Mwase’s colleagues on the current federation’s executive endorsed him as president after triggering Clause C 17.5 of the USF constitution.

The clause mandates the Executive to “have the power to fill vacant positions on the Executive and shall thereafter report to the next Assembly of the Federation.”

The federation’s assembly is slated for Saturday at the UOC offices.

Continuity

Mwase’s previous position will be occupied by his former assistant Albert Shinosuke Wasswa, who will now be deputised by competitions secretary Max Kanyerezi as the group look to finish their term that started in March 2017 and ends early next year.

“We have been working closely with Don [Dr Rukare] and he has not completely left the federation. As a Cana and Fina bureau member, he is still entitled to know how the federation is run. With him at the helm, we have been able to grow in terms of numbers and we continue to spread the sport outside Kampala,” he said.

“Most importantly, we have a strategic plan that we believe has run its course and will be subjected to review at the end of the year with our members.”

Mwase, who in other works serves as director of privatisation at the Ministry of Finance, believes that with Dr Rukare at the helm of NCS, they have a leader who will serve the interests of USF.

Mwase holds a Master’s Degree in International Sports Law and one in Finance and Financial Lawyer.