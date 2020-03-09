Nakalembe claims record sixth Entebbe Ladies Open title

By DARREN ALLAN KYEYUNE

Irene Nakalembe maintained her stranglehold on the Castle Lite Entebbe Ladies Open crown by winning the event for a record sixth straight time with a five-shot margin at the weekend.

The handicap four player wrapped up the seemingly now customary victory by returning an unmatched aggregate score of 147 gross after two rounds at par-71 course.

“This is my sweetest victory of them all,” Nakalembe told Daily Monitor upon receiving her trophy from Castle Lite brand manager Francis Nyende in company of Uganda Golf Union president Moses Matsiko.

“These are the best scores I have ever played in this competition. That made it special and the competitors were very serious,” said the CIC Insurance-sponsored player.

Unlike last year where she trailed Martha Babirye by three shots after Day One, Nakalembe did not give chance to the opposition this time.

She began her quest by picking a pair of birdies on Holes No.5 and No.11 that cooled off the fire that came with five bogeys in a round of three-over 74 on Friday.

And that gave her a one-shot lead over the field with Eva Magala in second on 75, ruing a double-bogey on par-4 No.17.

On Day Two, Nakalembe kicked in greater gears and Magala fell out of the chase early, leaving Kenyan Mercy Nyachama to rise as the immediate challenger.

The latter trailed Nakalembe by two shots overall until Hole No.14 when things changed.

Here, three of Nakalembe’s six birdies on the day came in succession on No.14, No.15 and No.16 while Nyachama responded with birdie, bogey and bogey in that order.

“I got a breather on No.15,” said Nakalembe. There were other birdies for Nakalembe on Holes No.1, No.11 and No.18 to counter the double-bogey on No.17 and six bogeys on Holes No.2, No.5, No.6, No.8, No.10 and No.13.

“My putting was good over the two days and I was very calm,” she said. “I made sure I spared as shots as I could.”

Her victory implies she is the only other Ugandan female to dominate a golf event that much like Alice Kego who holds a record 12 Uganda Ladies Open titles.

2020 CASTLE LITE ENTEBBE LADIES OPEN

FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Irene Nakalembe (UGA) 74 73 147

2 Mercy Nyachama (KEN) 77 75 152

T3 Peace Kabasweka (UGA) 77 79 156

T3 Eva Magala (UGA) 75 81 156

5 Martha Babirye (UGA) 81 79 160

CAST OF WINNERS

2019: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2018: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2017: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2016: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2015: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2014: Monica Ntege (UGA)

2013: Iddy Madina (TAZ)

2012: Flavia Namukula (UGA)

2011: Jasper Kamukama (UGA)

IMARGIN OF VICTORY

2020: Nakalembe won by 5 strokes

2019: Nakalembe won by 3 strokes

2018: Nakalembe won by 1 stroke

2017: Nakalembe won by 9 strokes

2016: Nakalembe won by 2 strokes

2015: Nakalembe won by 2 strokes