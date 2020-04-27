Netball: Relegated teams given lifelin

By REGINA NALUJJA

Makindye and Posta nebtall clubs are looking forward to improving their fortune when the national league tips off May 29 as scheduled having received a rare gift. The gift is that the two clubs, relegated last season, will be playing in top-flight as the league restructures to 10 teams from eight as Uganda Netball Federation tries to make it more competitive.

Promoted sides KBK and Uganda X will also make their debut in the super league making 10 teams instead of the usual eight. Haruna Sempogo, a member of the netball league organising committee, told Daily Monitor that the league needs to be competitive to attract sponsorship. “We have been looking for sponsors for the league and potential companies demanded that the league should not have less than 10 teams, and it should be more competitive,” he said.

“The league will do better if we make atleast 12 teams. We are also thinking of registering more teams from different districts all over the country in the second division.”

Vincent Kiwanuka, the coach of defending champions NIC, believes expanding the league will return the old league glory.

“In the 1990s, the netball league used to have more corporate teams; it was so competitive and interesting. I’m looking forward to the same fun-filled old league once we register more teams,” he said.

While Posta lost all its league games last season, Makindye exhibited resilience by downing UCU, Police and Posta in the first round before running out of luck.

Makindye coach Jesse Asiimwe believes a second chance in the top league will see them correct their mistakes.

“We showed our potential in our debut season, and this second chance will see a more determined and hard working team. We have revised our mistakes,” she said.