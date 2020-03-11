Six win Desert Challenge

By ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

Christmas falls in December but for six lucky motorists, it could as well have already arrived after they emerged winners of the 2020 Dubai Desert Challene.

“I wish I had about 10 cars I would have taken them to City Oil for servicing,” a delighted Robert Aloro, one of the six lucky winners, told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Aloro won a trip to Dubai in the drive-in category of the first draw at City Tyres on Sixth Street Industrial Area yesterday.

For about seven years now, Aloro has been servicing his Toyota Carib Sprinter at City Oil branches.

“I’ve been participating in the previous draws but it’s extremely great that I have finally won. Now I have to renew my passport,” he said.

Alosius Mugula, the winner of the boda-boda category, could not believe it when chief guest Prince David Wassajja broke the news to him.

“I’ve been using City Oil products but I had never imagined myself on a plane. That they are also helping me get a passport, it’s so unreal,” he said.

Wassajja also picked Allen Nakayiza, the only female winner in the draw. She is guaranteed free service like five others in each category.

He commended Mandella Group for their wsupport to sports.

Shs100 deducted from every entry coupon goes toward cancer support. City Tyres’ Annet Mbabazi announced Shs1,981,000 from the first draw that begun on January 31.

The 53 winners travel in three batches every three months, with the first in June.

Lucky 6 winners

Fuel category Nuhu Mpagi Boda boda Alosius Mugula Drive-in Robert Aloro Tyres David Muya Taxi Baberaho Spare Parts Onext Motor