Slow start to season for Peace

Peace Proscovia’s Sunshine Coast Lightning rallied for a 65-48 triumph over resilient Queensland Firebirds at Nissan Arena on August 1 as the Australian Suncorp Super Netball League returned.

The season was originally scheduled to begin on May 2, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ugandan national women’s netball team – She Cranes – captain managed an impressive six goals out eight attempts in the opening quarter.

Punching below par

But that was just about it for the Ugandan star as she got substituted for Stephanie Wood middle way the second quarter after she failed to find her groove and forthwith add to her tally. “It is good to start playing again,” the amiable Proscovia told Daily Monitor before admitting to her below par showing.

“Though I did not play well in the opening game. I expect to nail the basics immediately and most importantly enjoy the next fixtures.”

Proscovia’s words were arguably pointing at the pandemic-delayed 2020 season as one that could have derailed her intention of having a say in her team’s opening victory.

Looking to adapt

“These have been very unfortunate times for me. I have just been doing personal training and my body slowed down a bit.

“But I am working on it (speed and body conditioning). Definitely, I shall have to adapt,” added Proscovia, whose team returns to the court on Sunday (August 9) against Collingwood Magpies.

Sunshine Coast Lightning trailed by as much as nine goals in the first but in internationals; Laura Langman, Stephanie Wood and Karla Pretorius, the Lightning had too much class in the fourth quarter - running amok with a 24-6 score - to emerge victorious. Cara Koenen and Wood netted 35 of 32 and 24 of 30 shots respectively to save Lightning’s blushes on the day.

This is the second season for the towering Goal Shooter (GS) with the double league winners, who started her professional career from England’s Loughborough Lightning in 2015 before switching to Australia last year.