USF take Aquatic Day celebrations online

BY MAKHTUM MUZIRANSA

There will be no marching to spread awareness on aquatics sports this time. Nor an open water swimming exhibition at a beach or landing site like in the past years.

The fourth Fina World Aquatics Day celebrations will instead be held on virtual platforms as sports activity continues to be hampered by the Coronavirus lockdown.

“Fina has tasked us as stakeholders to show how we have been surviving without swimming in the pool,” Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) president Moses Mwase, said at a press conference at their officers yesterday.

The Fina World Aquatics Day was launched in 2017 to celebrate and encourage the power of aquatic sports for social wellbeing and development in all corners of the world.

This year, USF will invite its members to enter an online interactive challenge, where they will share one minute videos of “what they are doing to keep in shape during this period, where they cannot swim,” according to USF publicist Erick Kisero. Most swimmers have used this period to step up their dryland activities while USF vice president Peter Mugisha teased that those who want to work on their breathing can practice in bathtubs.