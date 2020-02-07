Kyadondo derby on floodlights

By DEUS BUGEMBE

The Nile Special Stout Rugby Premiership got out of the blocks with a historic floodlights game between Hima Heathens and Betway Kobs.

It has taken two months and some days for another night game as Heathens entertain Toyota Buffaloes at Kyadondo tonight.

The Kyadondo derby comes at a time when both sides are enjoying good runs. Heathens have not dropped a game this term with seven wins from as many games to garner 33 points at the top of standings. Buffaloes have won five on the trot and only lost to Kobs and Plascon Mongers on the opening weekend, ending up third on the log with 21 points.

Buffaloes centre Winfred Seguya has been vital in their good run, he was also part of the only Buffaloes side to beat Heathens in the league’s history in 2018 when the latter finished fifth, the worst return of the 14-time record league winners.

Talking up an upset

Seguya, a firm believer in hard work like his uncle Robert Seguya has been backed by his coach Edgar Lemeriga to attempt an upset this evening.

“The boys believe they can get something out of the game which is the right mentality.

“The pressure is also on them and not us so we shall just enjoy the new experience of playing under floodlights with a big crowd, something many of the boys are excited about,” said Lemeriga.

Advertisement

Heathens will be without captain Michael Wokorach and Aaron Ofoyrwoth, who are travelling this weekend as part of the Rugby Sevens Cranes side to Uruguay and Chile for the World Challenge Sevens Series.

The first floodlights game of the campaign left a section of players and fans discontented with the lighting.

They complained about visibility in some areas of the pitch, something the Kyadondo management should look into with more games under floodlights expected.

NILE RUGBY PREMIERSHIP

TODAY AT KYADONDO RFC

Heathens vs. Buffaloes, 8PM