Rams defy status quo with Pirates scalp

By Deus Bugembe

In their two meetings last year, Mulago Rams conceded 133 points and scored six against Stanbic Pirates. Before Saturday, they had won once and sat in seventh place on the Nile Special Stout Premiership log, making them under dogs against a side they had never beaten in the league.

Their 13-15 win at Kings Parks brings has shaken up things. They visited a wounded Pirates targeting to bounce back from the loss at Kobs and won, it’s no easy feat as they join Kobs and Heathens as the only visitors to leave Kings Park victorious.

“We have been working hard and losing by small margins. We believed we could win at Pirates if we were clinical enough,” said Rams forward Jude Rwakanyanga. Two Emmanuel Kinyera tries, a penalty and conversion from Aziz Karim is all they need to win it.

Pirates captain Nathan Bwambale will take the result as a wakeup call and challenge his teammates to kill off games early on.

“We let them grow into the game and they took the chance. We failed to pull the trigger even with all the possession we had,” he said.

At Kyadondo, 9 Barrels Warriors suffered a second defeat on the bounce with a 13-10 loss to Toyota Buffaloes. Winfred Seguya’s energetic post-game interview reflected his show on pitch, scoring all Buffaloes’ points from a converted try and two penalties.

Advertisement

Brian Tabaruka also rolled back the years with a good display as he starred for Buffaloes at fly half.

Hima Heathens and Kobs had big wins against Hippos (59-0) and Impis (13-68) respectively to remain first and second.