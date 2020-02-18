Uganda on course in Chile

By Deus Bugembe

The Rugby Sevens Cranes managed to make the top eight at the inaugural World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series that ended on Sunday at the Sausalito Stadium in Viña del Mar, Chile. Uganda finished seventh with 11 points in Chile, they will want to do better in Uruguay to keep within the Hong Kong eight places. The Challenger Series showpiece has sixteen national teams competing. The first event in Chile was won by Germany and all attention will turn to Uruguay next weekend as teams grind out for a top eight finish to play in Hong Kong.

Uganda got off to a good start with Italy and Paraguay falling Prey 24-14 and 47-0 respectively. The last pool game came against familiar opponents in Germany, the two have played out some enthralling games in the past and this too was up there. It remained open to the end by the Europeans nicked it 19-12. Against Hong Kong in the last eight, Norbert Okeny’s try was not enough as Uganda fell 10-7. Tonga ended Uganda’s tournament with a 14-12 victory in the fifth place semi-final to send them seventh.

Cranes’ show in Chile was an encouraging one which they can build on in Uruguay after a three hour flight from Viña del Mar. Uganda is drawns with Jamaica, Brazil and Hong Kong.