Wokorach side-steps obstacles in France

By DEUS BUGEMBE

Making a living from sport is a priceless dream Phillip Wokorach is living in France with his latest move to ASBC Vaucluse Rugby.

Now in the Third Division after a stint with Bourges YV in the Fifth Tier, Ojus as his peers refer to him is not yet thinking about the money. “For now, I’m not looking at money, I want to use this as a stepping stone to get into the Top 14,” said Wokorach as an online guest on Monday night’s NTV Press Box, a weekly sports show.

What a man and professional Wokorach has grown into!

The precision and honesty with which he unhurriedly tackled every question thrown at reminded us all of his Cinderella story, one of an underprivileged boy from the now demolished Nakawa Quarters to Bédarrides, Southern France with sport propelling this journey birthed at Kyadondo Rugby Football Club (KYRFC).

“Journeys like his are quite inspiring not only for young sportsmen but for all Ugandans. Our country needs such stories,” is how pundit Mark Ssali described Wokorach’s progress.

About a month old at his new side, ASBC Vaucluse Rugby, Wokorach and the panel of Andrew Kabuura, Joel Khamadi and Andrew Mwanguhya discussed his move to France, style of play, Michael Wokorach’s influence, Kyadondo’s impact, racism and how more players can emulate him.

Legendary status beckons

The former Hima Cement Heathens back is on his way to becoming Uganda’s greatest rugby player, that’s if he’s not yet to get there. Growing up within walking distance from sporting facilities like KYRFC, Legends, Lugogo Cricket Oval and the KCCA Grounds made sport Wokorach’s way of life early on.

Off all those facilities, it was Kyadondo that watered his early growth as both a human being and rugby player. “Kyadondo gave me a chance which I am grateful for and feel blessed. They emphasised discipline which kept me out of trouble as I focused on my game,” he recalls.

Advertisement

According to Wokorach, the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) has their work cut out if the game is to grow and produce more superstars. “Tackle the problem from the grassroots, make schools rugby key and introduce the game too to girls’ schools early on because it’s played by both sexes. That would create a wider player base,” he opined. Like many onlookers, Wokorach believes there are Ugandan players capable of joining him in Europe.

It is never easy but only a few things have to fall in place. “I believe we have a number of good players in Uganda but it’s hard to be seen because of limited exposure. I would like to tell all my teammates that when you get a chance to showcase, give it all your best because you never know who is watching” he added.

Indeed you never know who is watching. The 2018 Amsterdam 7s had a special guest watching in the stands as Wokorach dazzled to carry home the MVP gong. “I met a gentleman who had been watching and he started following me. He brought me to France and I am now here,” said Wokorach, emphasising going all out whenever you get to play at a big stage.

Of late it’s never a complete conversation until the race topic hits the floor. A picture of Wokorach with his new teammates sees him stand out because of his skin colour. That makes him vulnerable to racist attacks and he has adapted to his way of going about it.

“Some tell me you are lucky not to understand the language yet but its (racism) there. I just have to be careful and focus on what brought me here and avoid wrangles but if I hear something bad I talk back at the right timing and place,” he explained.

When it comes to the weather, Wokorach has had to acclimatize. “It’s not easy, we are blessed with good weather in Uganda unlike here where it’s too cold. You have to pick the right gear.” For a country where football comfortably takes the popular vote with the locals dreaming of a Ugandan plying their trade in Europe, Wokorach’s move to France could have opened doors for the more rugby players .