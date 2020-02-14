World Challenger Series arrive

By DEUS BUGEMBE

KAMPALA. Uganda with 12 other sides and three invitational teams get the inaugural World Challenger Series underway today in Viña del Mar, Chile where all eyes of the rugby world will be glued.

Drawn in pool C with Germany, Italy and Paraguay, Uganda find themselves in one of the toughest groups. Germany have been knocking on the HSBC World Sevens Series door after falling twice in the Hong Kong Qualifier’s final. Italy compete in Europe’s Sevens Grand Prix Series every summer where their best finish was second place in 2004. Competing against top opposition like Portugal, Georgia, Wales, France, Spain and Ireland makes anyone a better side and Italy should also fancy their chances. Paraguay are the mystery of the pool as little is known about them.

The side heads to Uruguay next weekend to push for a top eight place for Hong Kong qualification. Coach Tolbert Onyango expects the side to do well. “The team has the right balance, there are youngsters breaking in. There is healthy competition for places which puts us in a good place to compete, “he said before departing on Monday.

The World Challenger Series is route for promotion and relegation to the World Rugby Sevens Series first-tier circuit. The Challenger Series includes three tournament events in 2020 with 16 nations competing.