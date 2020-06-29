I’m only leaving Jinja SS, not Busoga United: Nyago

By DENIS BBOSA

Dinah Nyago’s departure from Jinja Secondary School has no bearing whatsoever on her role as chairperson of Busoga United. Nyago said the status quo in club leadership stands. “The club is majorly owned by the school board and me.

I’m still going to be the chairperson and will strive to take the club forward,” she told Daily Monitor yesterday. There has been an air of uncertainty hovering over the leadership of the Jinja- based StarTimes Uganda Premier League side when Nyago tendered in her resignation as head teacher of Jinja SS. “I will still fight for all the privileges that we deserve as the club,” she added.

Rise of Busoga United As Jinja SS grew into a sports powerhouse, Nyago saw the need to create a platform for students completing A-Level to continue their sports career.

She bought into Kirinya, a team started by car mechanics on Kirinya Road in Jinja town. The two teams became Kirinya-Jinja SS and played in the Elgon group of Fufa Big League before it was promoted to the UPL. However, Nyago, who 18 months from retirement age, opted to join electic politics. Last week, the Educaitn ministry replaced her with Isaac Balimusangayo.

Nyago has been among the club leadership kicking Fufa on the nose on accountability issues. The spotlight has seen all sorts of missiles hurled at her – including from Busoga Kingdom that protested the club shareholding and the use of its name. “This club had no major agreement with the kingdom over shares and name.

If they had proceeded to court, we would out-rightly win because they haven’t been involvement in the running of the club,” she said. “Secondly, we continue to ask for financial bailout for the next three months that we are not in action.”

