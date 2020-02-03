Admin team to watch in Stanbic Uganda Cup draw

By George Katongole

Eliminating Police FC from the ongoing Stanbic Uganda Cup may appear like an upset to many, yet for Tororo’s Admin FC, this is normal projection.

The latest revelations show a narrow gap between this Eastern Region Bukedi Group leaders and the other 31 teams in today’s draw that will be conducted by two-time winner Fred Musisi Kiyingi at Fufa House Mengo. Head coach Nasibu Nditta says these are interesting times for the Tororo-based team that hosts games at Paya Primary School grounds.

Alongside Rwampara’s Bugamba, Mukono’s Free Stars, Spartans, Busia Young, Mvara and FHL, Admin are the other side outside the top two tiers of Uganda’s football pyramid racing for a place in next year’s Caf Confederation Cup.

Admin who?

Admin has been on a steady upward trend since Nditta took charge last season from Ntinda United. It thrives on the deep pockets of Eng Henry Owori who boasted on landing Police in the round of 64 draw that, “It is good to start with big teams because when you eliminate them there is no chance of meeting them at any other round.”

Their backbone is the experienced signings of Ibrahim Pengere (Nyamityobora), Marco Bassey (Mbarara City), Idd Babu (Park Futsal Club), Isaac Kisujju and goalkeeper Patrick Wafula.

“Our team is focusing on what’s in front of us,” Owori said. “We want our players to embrace the level of competition, and be excited to wrestle hard and fight for every opportunity.”

Ambitious

They are an ambitious side that sits atop of the Eastern Regional League table with 26 points with one game to play in the first round. Their stats are telling. Out of 10 games, they have won eight times and drawn the other two.

While they remain the top scoring team with 17 goals so far, their defence is the meanest having conceded just twice in 900 minutes of football. Second-placed Busia Fisheries, who have finished their first round games are six points behind.

“We have a strategic plan which will be very hard for many teams to overcome,” said Owori.

Interesting history

Started in 2013 at Bujagali Dam construction site by Owori, the team played its first competitive game in Makolas Christmas Cup in the same year and finished second to Simba.

In 2017, they merged with Mbale’s Galaxy and played their first Regional League games as Galaxy Admin before they went on to finish third in the league behind Myda and CRO. Last season they finished behind Myda to miss promotion to the Big League.

Stanbic Uganda cup

Teams in the draw today:

Dove, URA, Plascon, Admin, SC

Villa, Express, Kigezi Homeboys,

KCCA, Free Stars, Tooro, Mbarara

City, Proline, Busia Young,

Bugamba, Light SS, Spartans,

Bukedea, Bright Stars, Kajjansi,

Kitara, Kiboga, Maroons, Mvara,

Nyamityobora, FHL Simba, Myda,

Water, Luweero, Kyetume, UPDF,

Wakiso Giants and Kataka.

At a glance

About Admin FC

Coach: Nasibu Nditta

Home ground: Paya Primary School

Tier: Eastern Regional League - Bukedi Group

Position: First

President: Eng. Henry Owori

Founded: 2013