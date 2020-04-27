All is well playing for South Sudan – Wani

By JACOBS ODONGO SEAMAN

Busoga United midfielder Ivan Wani has put the tough decision he had to make between waiting for his chance with Uganda and getting his international career started with South Sudan behind him.

Wani last year opted to represent his ancestral FA of South Sudan.

“I love being on the pitch,” he says, “it was a difficult decision having to pick between my two countries but I had to make that decision myself.”

The decision came days after then Cranes boss Sebastien Desabre had deemed the pacy winger surplus to requirements for the national U-23.

Then at Maroons, the left-footed utility player had been summoned to the Kobs training camp on November 20, but dropped five days later.

“South Sudan is native to my grandparents but I was born in here and love Uganda because it’s where I have lived all my life,” Wani says.

The South Sudanese FA had been courting Wani for weeks, ironically, seeking his service to help shoot down the Cranes in the Afcon U-23 qualifier. Being dropped from Kobs left him agonising over his international career fate. He consulted variously.

His namesake and Admin-Tororo coach Ivan Wani as well as his first coach in Kakira, Ratib Ofuti, advised him to probe into his soul and weigh what he wants as a footballer.

Either hang in there and wait for a childhood dream, or grab what is on offer. Cranes, Wani reckoned, is no longer in paucity of talent; he would have to wait much longer given he isn’t pushy and does not fight for something he thinks he deserves.

Wani picked South Sudan. In terms of always wanting to be on the pitch, it was the best bet. Busoga United goalkeeper Emmanuel Lubangakene joined Wani to the Bright

Stars crest.

When the coronavirus eases its fury and Caf reschedules games, Wani will face his country of birth in 2021 Afcon qualifier double-header for his first international cap.

“It’s all in the past now and all is well playing for my ancestral country.

If one dream fades, another or more must be born,” he says.

Back to his best Wani’s foray into football’s paid ranks was eventful. He was in Senior Three at Kakira SS when Dinah Nyago and her team from Jinja SS dangled

a bursary bait. Nyago was investing in sports and Wani couldn’t resist.

In 2017, he helped Jinja SS check the Kibuli-Kitende win-and let-win Copa

football championship in Masaka.

Wani’s burst of energy and scintillating runs on the flanks was rewarded with MVP ahead of team mates Joel Madondo – who had scored 12 goals.

Surprisingly, it is not his best career moment. He is as sure as water is wet that his StarTimes Uganda Premier League debut for Maroons on April 12, 2018, in a dour draw against KCCA is his fondest moment.

Advertisement

Wani was recruited to Maroons by former coach Asaph Mwebaze, a scout at the Copa championship in Masaka.

“My worst moment as a player is being denied playing time,” says the player who idolises former Cranes winger David Obua.

“Loved and love his life during the game and now out of the game and he is also one of my favourite coaches.

I was so proud to be coached by my idol,” Wani says.

The former Hearts (Scotland) and Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) winger was a coach at Maroons before Busoga United grabbed back the product of their feeder school at in July last year.

Wani’s dream is to work hard and earn professional paycheck like his friend Joel Madondo, now at Moroccan side Wydad Cassablanca. But until then, if he is to play for another club in Uganda, it would be KCCA.

“I love their playing style and manager Mike Mutebi for the love he has for young players and confidence he gives to fresh talent,” says the player whose team are fourth on the UPL log, 4 points adrift of Villa in third place.